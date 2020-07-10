The Rainsville City Council heard an update from Adam Lea of Ladd Environmental on the Booze Bridge project during Monday night’s work session.
In August of 2019, the council designated its Alabama Gas Tax revenue toward the replacement of the bridge on County Road 584.
Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said the Boozer Bridge (culvert) that overpasses Caney Creek in Rainsville had been a topic of discussion since 2012.
In recent months it has been undergoing construction, which was hindered earlier this year due to the amount of rain the area received.
Lea said the contractors have completed the bridge culvert and have mostly finished up beside a small amount of cleaning that’s left to be done.
“They have the actual structure finished and should be getting the last 28-day break here pretty soon on the top pour,” he said.
He said after the top pour is completed, the county will come in to build the rest of the road.
“They want to make sure the concrete gets its strength before they start,” said Lea.
Lingerfelt said some people were concerned the structure wasn’t strong enough, but after visiting the site and talking to the contractors about the concrete thickness while looking at the walls, he said, “it seems pretty strong.”
Lea said the outside walls are 11.5 inches thick, and the center wall between the two barrels is 9.5 inches.
“The bottom and the top are 13.5 inches thick, and of course it has a lot of steel in it, a little over 40,000 pounds of steel,” he said.
Lea said the structure itself is just a modified version of the standard ADOT double barrel culvert and is a 12x10 that they made into a 12x12.
Councilman Ricky Byrum asked if any of the onsite material would be available for further use. Lea said, “no,” most of the material that was dug up was sediment rock, and it’s not what you want to use to build a roadway out of.
“We talked to [DeKalb County Road Department Superintendent] Tom Broyles, just to make sure there wasn’t any of it he wanted to use and he said no,” said Lea.
Lingerfelt said after June 28, the building of the road structure was able to begin. However, the county is dealing with flood and rain damages.
“The way I understood from the county it would be the middle of July to the last of July before they actually get started on the roadbed,” he said.
After that work is completed, the guardrails would be the next item to work on.
Lingerfelt said the city of Rainsville is paying for the guardrails, cement and asphalt, and the county will do the roadwork and the rock back over the top of it.
“After that settles, then we will come back and pave that road,” said Lingerfelt.
Councilman Bejan Taheri asked if they planned to pave it that road this year, to which Lingerfelt said it would depend on how everything went.
The council also heard updates from the following departments and councilmen:
Lingerfelt announced qualifying elections began July 6, starting at 8 a.m. and would run through July 21 at 5 p.m.
“We normally close the city hall at 4 p.m., but on [July 21], we will stay open until 5 p.m. because that is how the state guidelines are set,” he said.
Lingerfelt also announced DeKalb Urgent Care & Wellness Clinic, LLC is having their open house and ribbon cutting on July 12, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Councilman Derek Rosson reminded and encouraged the public to complete their 2020 Census, which takes only about six minutes and affects how federal funding flows into states and communities each year.
Councilman Brandon Freeman expressed his thanks to Rainsville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sandy Goff and members of the chamber for their work with Rainsville’s 2020 Freedom Fest on June 27.
He said the chamber did an outstanding job and the event went as well as it could have despite the weather conditions.
Freedom Run Director and Rainsville resident Jerry Clifton announced the area’s first of a kind Crazies Marathon Challenge set for Saturday, November 14, 2020.
He said the challenge would be a three-stage event, one that involves running from Rainsville down the mountain along Highway 35 almost to Fort Payne and back three times for 26.2 miles.
For updates, follow the Crazies Marathon Challenge page on Facebook.
– Editor’s note: Look for more information in an upcoming edition of the Times-Journal.
The council also:
• approved to empower the mayor to sign the yearly Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center Lease Agreement.
• approved the purchase of a new 5x10 sign at the Rainsville Field of Dreams Sports Complex and the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center for Metal Market at $3,580.00.
• accepted Reed Contracting Services bid for the street paving project at $161,244.44.
• approved the purchase of a new 4x4 sign for the Rainsville City Hall at $1,275.00.
• approved Boozer and Son Construction L.L.C quote at $11,790 for the concrete flume work on Church Ave beside McDonald’s.
• accepted the resignation of Assistant Police Chief Josh Wigley from the Rainsville Police Department effective July 24, 2020.
• approved to post the assistant police chief position at the Rainsville Police Department, seven days internally, and seven days externally.
• approved to hire Tyler Ledford as part-time maintenance for the shop at $11.43 an hour.
The next council meeting is scheduled for July 20, 2020, with a workshop at 4:15 p.m. and a regular session at 5 p.m.
