Timmons named principal at Fort Payne High

Anthony Scott Timmons will be the new principal at Fort Payne High School, after action taken during a called board meeting Monday.
Timmons had been principal at Henagar Junior High School for about four and a half years, and served as principal at Ruhama Junior High School prior to that. He said he’d made “many stops” in the DeKalb County School System.
“I’m humbled and honored to be your next principal,” Timmons told board members at the meeting.
Jett praised Timmons’ work ethic. After talking to people who’ve worked for Timmons, people in the communities he’s served in and the administrators he’s worked for, be feels excited about bringing him to Fort Payne High School.
The search for a new principal began about a month ago, Jett explained, when Patrick Barnes retired. Jett said there were 16 candidates for the job. They were reviewed and the field was narrowed to four people, who were interviewed by him and some members of the board.
“It was definitely evident that Mr. Timmons had everything we were looking for in this position,” Superindent Brian Jett said. “I feel really good about this.”
Timmons said its was not easy for him to talk about himself, that he prefers to shine a light on students and teachers.
“Fort Payne Schools have always had the reputation of being elite,” he said, for hiring excellent teachers and producing well-rounded students.
“Despite the elite reputation and past successes, now is not the time to be complacent,” Timmons said. “That’s not who I am. I’m not a complacent person. I feel we need to move forward.”
He detailed three areas where he wants to work on that forward movement.
“Academics would be number one. Our goal is to increase rigor of instruction, ensuring that engaging lessons that include student-led discussions and purposeful questioning are implemented by all teachers,” he explained.
“This kind of instruction allows our students to develop their critical thinking skills that are a necessity for future success. In addition to instruction, we will focus on increasing ACT scores. High quality instruction, ACT prep, advanced placement and dual enrollment will ensure our students are making gains.
“Second, we must continue strategizing CT – career tech education. That’s a big focus.
We must provide students with the chance to learn and develop a trade that fits their interest. With the BEAT Center coming along, my goal is ensuring that’s the envy of the state.
I’m excited for that,” Timmons said. “Drones, different things going on, all the facets of construction they’ll have – that’s awesome in itself.
“I want to make it our mission to produce productive graduates. Once they leave Fort Payne High School, I want to be college or career ready, every one of them,” he said.
Timmons said he wants to see that students have a smooth transition from high school to college or from high school to the work force.
“Thanks for charging me and entrusting me with leading Fort Payne High School,” he said. “With Fort Payne’s great tradition of excellence, and the supportive environment nurtured by Mr. Jett, his administrative staff and the board of education, along with the highly dedicated faculty and staff, I compelled that our best days lie ahead,” Timmons said.
“It’s not a job I’m going to take lightly. I’m going to work hard every day for you.”
