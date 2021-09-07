Vaccine clinic Sept. 9 at NACC

In an effort to encourage COVID-19 vaccination in the area, Northeast Alabama Community College will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, Sept. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Vaccine clinics are also planned at Gadsden State Community College from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8 and Snead State Community College in Boaz from 8:30-12 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, according to a press release from the Alabama Community College System.
To expand access to the vaccine, Alabama’s community colleges are hosting the vaccination clinics at their campuses across the state. To date, 75 clinics have been held and 32 clinics are planned in the coming weeks.
“With more than 130 locations across Alabama, our 24 colleges are well-positioned to engage our communities in an effort to promote and provide the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker.
“Our colleges reach more than 150,000 students each year and we’re proud to do our part to encourage our students, faculty and staff, and communities to help end this pandemic by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”
The clinics are being held on ACCS college campuses in partnership with community health partners including the Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama Emergency Management Agency, local hospitals, pharmacies, and health departments.
Unless otherwise indicated, walk-in appointments are available and encouraged. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and all ACCS clinics are open to the general public.
For questions about specific vaccination clinics, please contact the community college hosting the event. A list of upcoming clinics is available at: accs.edu/coronavirus/vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.