Public sector feeling worker woes

At a Thursday work session, it was apparent the City of Fort Payne faces the same challenge as businesses everywhere -- finding (and keeping) good employees. But it’s even more complicated because the city has become a “stepping stone” for people to acquire excellent training -- at taxpayer expense -- while lacking a commitment to remain on the job once more lucrative opportunities come along.
Nationwide, there’s a shortage of people with the commercial driver’s license (CDL) required to operate large, heavy vehicles like the ones used by the Sanitation Department to collect garbage and pick up.
While discussing a cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) the city plans to include in its next budget, City Clerk Andy Parker called employees “the grease that turns the wheel to make things happen” and urged city council members to put them ahead of capital projects.
“Times have changed,” Parker said. “Ten years ago, you could have hired anybody and replaced them by this afternoon. And you have to give them a little bit of leeway to try and salvage them because it’s so hard to replace them.”
Police Chief David Davis said it’s taking about six to nine months to fill staffing vacancies. He praised the city council for working hard over the past couple of years to address a pay lag and make salaries more competitive to prevent employees from leaving for the private sector or going to other cities or counties that pay more.
“Do we need to address this [in the 2023 budget]? Because we’re going to be training new people forever if we pay the same as McDonald's,” Council President Walter Watson asked.
“There was a time when a CDL driving position paid $12 and I’d literally get laughed at on the phone,” said Sanitation Head Patrick Dunne.
“Right now, that job starts out at $15.25. Half of my people have a second job. That tells me we aren’t paying a livable wage.”
About 95% of his staff are CDL drivers. Roughly 50% of Public Works employees need to have a CDL.
Organizations with limited resources competing against profitable companies for talent may target young people seeking their first opportunity or experienced workers looking to supplement their retirement income – what someone jokingly referred to as “newlywed or nearly dead.”
A large number of city employees are approaching retirement age themselves and there’s a shortage of young replacements.
“[The city] is a training ground,” Parker said. “We train people because these guys are the best there is and then when they’re trained, [an employee] can go somewhere else and make twice the money. We have more services than a lot of cities three times our size. Very few cities have their own sewer and sanitation departments or an airport. It takes qualified, dedicated employees to run it efficiently.”
Dunne said it’s a problem if the city invests $4,000 to assist someone in earning their CDL, only to see that person quit for something else the day after they pass their exam and become certified. He recommended they look at raising the pay to $17.50 per hour to entice more people, along with preserving the insurance benefits and paid holidays.
City Treasurer Grant Ledbetter said this proposed additional cost will be calculated for consideration. He presented a budget for the council to consider that is in the black and includes COLA and covering an anticipated 7% hike in health insurance premiums. They hope to pass it at the August 16 meeting.
Davis agreed that good benefits are what attract people to government jobs. Parker said if the city pays the cost of putting a new police officer through the academy and that officer leaves for a different agency within two years, the new employer is legally obligated to reimburse Fort Payne for the cost of that training.
“What helps us keep people and prevents them from having wandering eyes is an annual raise,” Davis said. “We need to get on a system where our employees know they are being rewarded each year. What gets people looking is money. You’ve worked hard and got us to where we felt like we all needed to be. But with inflation each year, it changes. As other places go up, we’re going to have to go up as well. It’s good for all of us if we can tell them they’re going to get a step raise each year. That’s what keeps our guys from looking in other directions.”
Ledbetter said a flat 3% step raise is typical in government payrolls, but inflation has soared to the point where 6-8% is needed to keep up.
The challenge with that is the added expenditures for 200+ employees escalate exponentially, growing ever more rapidly unless the economy faces a real crisis and council members have no choice but to make harsh cutbacks. The new budget reflects a conservative approach to anticipating revenue, which could fall short if the economy suffers. Property taxes have increased greatly, which helps to fund operations, along with sales tax.
Higher pay may become necessary, especially for jobs requiring a college degree to be qualified to operate complicated machinery, as in the wastewater treatment facility, which is required to meet stringent environmental permit regulations.
“It’s highly complex and highly technical,” Parker said.
Treatment plant supervisor Michael Evett explained, “Two of my four guys are retiring in the next six to eight months and two more will retire in the next two years. I can’t just hire anyone off the street to do what we do. They’ve got to have two years of on-the-job experience to become certified. Cities like Huntsville and Birmingham are advertising statewide for operators. Some of them have starting pay at what my guys top out at.”
“If you hire guys who know what they’re doing and do it consistently, you don’t require as many employees and [council members] don’t get as many complaint calls,” Dunne said.
The department heads dismissed the value of basing pay on evaluations.
“You open up a can of worms if you do that for police and fire employees,” Ledbetter said. “If they don’t do their job consistently, lives are lost and they get fired.”
Davis agreed, saying, “Our evaluations happen daily. If you’re constantly having bad evaluations, you’re an employee that we don’t want to have. It’s not whether you get a nickel or a quarter. I look at it as you’re going to stay with us or I’m going to send you home.”
Mayor Brian Baine said there’s value in the one-on-one communication that evaluations facilitate, giving the department heads a chance to communicate (and document) when an employee may be underperforming in some capacity.
Davis said he finds it helpful to communicate to employees where they can end up in five or 10 years if they do their job well. “Then they have a goal.”
