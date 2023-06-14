Richard France Douthat
Fort Payne
Richard France Douthat, 85, of Fort Payne passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023. He was born on June 16, 1937 in Huntington, WV to the late George and Florence Estelle Douthat. Before his illness, he was an active member of Northside Baptist Church serving the church for many years in different capacities. He owned and operated R&S Hydraulic and Welding in Fort Payne until his retirement in 1999. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, an Honorary Lifetime Member of Desoto Rescue Squad and a former member of the Alabama Association of Rescue Squads Honor Guard. He loved to serve wherever he was needed. He had a servant’s heart and was ready to help and do for anybody at anytime he could. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father and friend. He loved the Lord and it showed in everything he did.
His family is comforted by the fact that he is with Jesus and is no longer suffering.
A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fort Payne. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. hour of service. The family requests no flowers but memorial contributions may be made to Northside Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jo Dean Douthat; son, Shawn Douthat; son and daughter-in-law Derrick and Lori Douthat; daughter, Gwen Stone; son-in-law, Mike Stone; grandchildren, Jessica Douthat, Shawn Michael Douthat, Justin (Becca) Douthat, Christina Stone, Ashley Stone (Shawn Millard), Emily Stone, and Michael Stone.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Terry Douthat.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.
Wayland Ledair Moore
Chattanooga
Wayland Ledair Moore, 76, of Chattanooga, Tennessee (formerly of Flat Rock) died Thursday, June 8, 2023. Funeral serice was Saturday, June 10, 2023 from the graveside at New Hope Cemetery in Pisgah with burial following. Arrangements were entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
Fred ‘Pawpaw’ Williams
Rainsville
Fred “Pawpaw” Williams, 76, of Rainsville, died Friday, June 9, 2023 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Funeral service was Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Roger White and Bro. J.T. Williams officiating. Burial followed in Rainsville Memorial Park with Rainsville Funeral Home directing.
Londa Jo Chandler Hurley
Fort Payne
Londa Jo Chandler Hurley, 56, of Fort Payne, died Saturday, June 10, 2023, at DeKalb Regional Medical Center. Funeral service was Monday, June 12, 2023, at Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Lebanon Cemetery with Rainsville Funeral Home directing.
Mary Frances Calhoun
Fort Payne
Mary Frances Calhoun, 57, of Fort Payne, died Saturday, June 10, 2023 at her home. A memorial service with military honors is planned for Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 10 a.m. Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.
Mike Satterfield
Fyffe
Mike Satterfield, 66, of Fyffe, died June 11, 2023 at Grandview Hospital. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Geraldine Funeral Chapel with Bro. Jed Richey officiating. Burial will follow in the DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, June 16, 2023 from 4 p.m. -8 p.m. and Saturday from noon until time of funeral. Geraldine Funeral Home directing.
Michael Garrett
Rainsville
Michael Garrett, 50, of Rainsville, died Sunday, June 11, 2023 at his residence. Funeral service was Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Cofield officiating. Burial followed in Mountain View Memorial Garderns with Rainsville Funeral Home directing.
Glenda Carol Kirby
Valley Head
Glenda Carol Kirby, 76, of Valley Head, died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her residence. Funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne. Visitation is 12 p.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Burt Chapel-Fort Payne. Burial will be in Walker’s Chapel Cemetery. The family is accepting flowers. Burt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Ruth Peek
Section
Mary Ruth Peek, 92, of Section, died Monday, June 12, 2023 at her residence. Funeral service was Tuesday, June 13, 2023, from W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel with burial in Copeland Bridge Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.