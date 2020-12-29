Regions Bank announces donation to Bread of Life Ministries

Regions Bank on Tuesday announced a $3,000 contribution to Bread of Life Ministries in support of the nonprofit organization’s food outreach services for people in DeKalb County.
“Bread of Life is working year-round to connect our neighbors not only with nourishing meals but also with an important reminder that there are people here in our community who care deeply about the challenges that families are facing,” said Dina Overstreet, manager of Regions’ Fort Payne branch. “Already, food insecurity was an issue affecting many families in Fort Payne and surrounding areas. The COVID-19 pandemic has added to the need for food donations as more people have faced economic hardships and need a place to turn for vital nutrition.”
The contribution from Regions will help pay for additional meals during the holiday season.
“Since the pandemic, Bread of Life has changed its services to provide warm take-out meals three days a week to help the many families that are struggling in our community,” said Jill Johnston, director of Bread of Life Ministries. “We have seen an increase in the last few months because so many are needing help not just with food, but also with bills and rent.”
The donation from Regions is one of dozens of examples of Regions Bank and the Regions Foundation addressing community needs during a particularly challenging year. A short distance away, Regions Bank’s market executive in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has joined in weekly food distributions for people in need. In Birmingham, Regions associates are sharing meals with The Foundry Mission, Positive Maturity and the Maranathan Academy. Elsewhere, funding from the Regions Foundation is helping small businesses impacted by the economic uncertainty caused by the virus; the Regions Foundation is a Birmingham-based nonprofit initiative of Regions Bank that supports community investments.
Additional examples of Regions’ community engagement across the Southeast, Midwest and Texas can be found at this link.
“Our mission is to make life better, and that’s more than an aspiration – it’s a commitment. It’s at the heart of how we do business and how we serve our communities,” said Floresha Watkins Woodall, community relations officer for Regions Bank. “We are honored to support the work that Bread of Life is doing to meet urgent needs for people and families in Northeast Alabama.”
Suggested caption for attached photo: Regions Bank recently provided a $3,000 contribution to Bread of Life Ministries in DeKalb County. Pictured are Jill Johnston, left, director of Bread of Life; Summer Cunningham, center, a board member and volunteer for Bread of Life; and Dina Overstreet, right, manager of Regions’ Fort Payne branch.
About Regions Foundation
The Alabama-based Regions Foundation supports community investments that positively impact communities served by Regions Bank. The Foundation engages in a grantmaking program focused on priorities including economic and community development; education and workforce readiness; and financial wellness. The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation funded primarily through contributions from Regions Bank.
About Regions Financial Corporation
Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $145 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,400 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.