School bus drivers to get extra pay

The Fort Payne Board of Education took a couple of actions at its Jan. 27 meeting that it hopes will attract more interest in joining the City Schools as a bus driver.
Members also voted to approve the annual investment in four new school buses to replenish the fleet as older vehicles are routinely retired from use.
The Board approved a recommendation to increase the hourly bus driver wage for extracurricular activities, going from $9 to $12 an hour, with a two-hour minimum.
"We are trying to attract bus drivers, substitute drivers and anyone who wants to help out with extracurricular activities. I highly encourage this move and I hope it helps with attracting those who want to drive the bus," said City Superintendent Brian Jett.
The Board also voted to amend the Certified Substitute and Regular Bus Drivers Reimbursement Program, which took effect Feb. 1, so that school bus drivers no longer have to pay for their medical physicals out of pocket.
The board also made the following personnel changes:
• Retirements:
- Minnie McElrath, System-wide CNP Worker, effective January 1, 2022.
- Beverly Smith, Half-time Library Aide at Little Ridge Intermediate School, effective January 1, 2022.
• Resignations:
- Jessica Hayes, a Girls Soccer Coach/School Sponsor at Fort Payne High School, effective October 29, 2022.
- Heath Blalock, Half-time Bus Driver effective December 31, 2021.
- Donna Brzezinski, CNP Worker at Little Ridge Intermediate School effective January 14, 2022.
- Mike Leath, Half-times Bus Driver effective February 18, 2022.
Gary Wallace, PLTW Cyber Security Instructor at Fort Payne High School effective February 25, 2022.
Transfers
- Susanna Orozco from System-wide (FPHS) Assistant CNP Manager, to System-wide (FPHS) Manager effective January 3, 2022.
- Jessica Wisener, CNP Worker at Fort Payne High School to Assistant CNP Manager at Fort Payne High School effective January 3, 2022.
• Recommendations:
- Caleb Henshaw, as a System-wide Special Education teacher effective January 3, 2022.
- Kaitlyn Williams, as a 5th Grade Teacher at Little Ridge Intermediate School effective January 3, 2022, and non-renew her contract on May 27, 2022.
- Jacob Brown, as a Project Lead the Way Instructor at Fort Payne High School effective January 3, 2022, and non-renew his contract on May 27, 2022.
- Rebecca Mason, as a Half-time Instructional Aide at Fort Payne High School effective January 3, 2022, and non-renew her contract on May 27, 2022.
- Eddie Joe Wright, as a Half-time Maintenance Worker within the Fort Payne City School System effective January 3, 2022, and non-renew his contract on June 30, 2022.
- Bansari Patel, as an EDP Aide within the Fort Payne City School System effective January 3, 2022, and non-renew her contract on May 27, 2022.
- Harley Wooten, as an EDP Aide within the Fort Payne City System effective January 3, 2022, and non-renew her contract on May 27, 2022.
- Larry Teague, as a Full-Time Bus Driver within the Fort Payne City School System effective January 18, 2022, and non-renew his contract on May 26, 2022.
- Victoria Francisco Jose, for the following positions
• CNP Substitute Worker, effective December 13, 2021, through January 31, 2022
• System-wide CNP Worker within the Fort Payne City School System effective February 1, 2022, and non-renew her contract on May 27, 2022.
- Leticia Avila, as a System-wide CNP Worker within the Fort Payne City School System effective February 1, 2022.
- Ana Bartolo Domingo, as a System-wide EL Aide within the Fort Payne City School System effective February 1, 2022, and non-renew her contract on May 27, 2022.
•The board also approved:
- additions to the list of substitutes for Bus, CNP, EDP, nurses, and teachers
- approved out of state travel for Patrick Barnes, FPHS principle and athletic director
• FPHS-FIRST Robotics Team, March 30, 2022- April 2, 2022, Kenner, LA-FIRST Bayou Regional Robotics Competition
• FPHS Track and Field team, March 5, 2022, to Rome, GA- Rome Invitational
• FPHS Winter guard:
• Feb. 5 - Kennesaw High School-Kennesaw, GA
• Feb. 19 - River Ridge High School- Woodstock, GA
• Feb. 26 -WGI Nashville Regional-Lebanon, TN
• March 12 - Etowah High School - Woodstock, Ga.
• March 2-3 - SAOA championships- Chattanooga, Tenn.
• March 26-27 - WGI Atlanta- Kennesaw, Ga.
- approved the Fort Payne City School’s Strategic Plan
- approved the Fort Payne City School’s Continuous Plan
- approved the recommendation to amend the Fort Payne High School Cheerleader Constitution effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
- hired Stormy Stevens, Laura Hill and Summer Chestnut as teachers to provide homebound services for students to continue per physician’s note until the students are able to return to school or moves out of district
- declared the following as surplus due to age or usefulness and/or operating status
• FPHS- 12 driver education simulators
• FPHS- 2007 Ford Crown Vic
- approved the lowest bid of $34,110.00 in compliance with specifications effective March 2,2022-February 28,2023
• Wallace Construction for lawn care and lawn maintenance at Little Ridge Intermedile School, Williams Avenue Elementary School, Wills Valley Elementary School and the Bus Barn/Maintenance at the lowest bid of $33,164.00 with specifications effective March 1, 2022-February 28, 2023
• Thrive Outdoor, Inc., for lawn care and lawn maintenance of the Fort Payne High School, Fort Payne Middle School and the Central Office.
- approved a request for an additional pay supplement for Kay Basham, Vision Impaired Teacher within the Fort Payne City School System.
- approved the financial statement and bank reconciliation report of November and December 2021.
The next Fort Payne Education Board meeting is schedule for February 24, 2022 at 6 p.m. in the Central Office.
