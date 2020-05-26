Council moves forward with Freedom Fest

The Rainsville City Council held a special called meeting last Friday afternoon to discuss and approve moving forward with the 2020 Rainsville Freedom Fest.
Councilman Bejan Taheri said although the original date for the festival was scheduled for June 27 at previous meetings, they had discussed rescheduling it until August 28 due to the COVID-19 crisis.
“I don’t see any reason to wait until August 28 because this virus is going to be around as long as we don’t have any cure or vaccination,” he said.
Taheri said people are ready to get out and have some kind of activity going on after being cooped up in the house for almost three months.
The annual festival is hosted by the city of Rainsville in honor of Independence Day.
The Freedom Fest has been a topic of on-going discussion for the last several council meetings. During last Monday night’s meeting, the council all expressed thoughts of going forward with the original date planned.
Taheri said after discussing it at the previous meeting, Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt wanted to look into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline and the state law before moving forward.
He said thankfully on Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey continued lifting restrictions on public activity under the statewide COVID-19 health order for Alabama, allowing celebrations such as the Freedom Fest to take place.
Taheri said House Majority Leader Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter participated in a conference call with the Alabama Department of Public Health early Friday morning and was able to provide the council with a handout of the CDC requirements and guidelines needed to be upheld for the festival.
“We are here to decide whether we are going to have it on June 27 or not,” he said
Taheri opened the floor up for discussion and Councilman Marshall Stiefel said regarding the Freedom Fest, it was a failure on the council’s part for not deciding what to do or putting it to a vote at Monday night's meeting.
“Anytime we have a special meeting, people want to know why we are here and that’s why we are here. We should have voted on it Monday night,” he said.
According to Steifel, the discussion was left “up in the air.”
“I understand there are guidelines we have to go by, but it's called the Freedom Fest for a reason and people have the freedom to do what they want,” Steifel said.
He said people could either wear masks or not wear masks. They can make their own choice and that's the way he feels about it.
Councilman Brandon Freedom clarified that he was behind the council going forward with the original Freedom Fest date. However, he said at the end of the day, the council members all took an oath when they took office to uphold the laws and government that pertains to them.
“So if our government told us no, we couldn’t have it, then there is no way I would vote for it. But she opened it up and said we could have it, so I am 110 percent for it,” he said.
Councilman Ricky Byrum addressed Freeman, saying the council had not broken any laws if that's what he was insinuating.
“No, what I am saying is if she would have canceled all this stuff and we were going to do it anyway, then that would be different,” said Freeman.
Byrum said anytime the city council votes on something and funds it, “it becomes law.”
“We are here for a reason, let freedom ring. It’s called Freedom Fest for a reason, so I'm all about it,” he said.
Stiefel addressed Lingerfelt, saying he spoke to him on Wednesday regarding the festival and Lingerfelt said, “it’s kind of up in the air.”
“We had vendors that were on the hook that needed to know at that time,” he said.
Lingerfelt said that was “exactly right,” he did say that. However, later that day, he received confirmation and went ahead and sent off checks to people, to get things moving forward.
“You never called me and said anything,” said Stiefel.
Lingerfelt said he didn’t know he had to call him. “I didn’t know you wanted me to call you. You didn’t say anything about it,” he said.
Ricky took the opportunity to say there again if it was voted on by the city council; it becomes law because they handle the financing.
“The majority rules, we voted on it and can’t nobody canceled [Freedom Fest] except this city council,” he said.
Councilman Derek Rosson said he thought the council was in agreement and wanted to move forward. He said they had voted to make the festival happen and they were not breaking any laws.
“I am glad the governor did what she did, but I will say this, I’ve had a lot of people come up to me during my business saying ‘please let this happen’ and I said the same thing, that we gotta go by the guidelines,” he said.
Referring back to what Freeman had said, Stiefel said he would obey the law. However, if he lived in California right now and the governor told them “some crazy mess” about not being able to go outside, or they would come and get him or send flying drones over his head, that's where he would say “freedom is going to ring.”
“At some point, we gotta start putting things back together ourselves, the city of Rainsville, the state and our country as well,” Byrum said.
Lingerfelt took the floor and explained that there is nobody in Rainsville that likes the Freedom Fest more than he does.
“I wanted to have it as much as anybody and as far as I am concerned, we voted a long time ago to have it and set the date,” he said.
Lingerfelt said since the council had already voted to have it on June 27, there was no need to vote again.
“Yeah, but I want to vote,” said Stiefel.
Lingerfelt said he knows Byrum is passionate about the festival because, like himself, freedom is what they are built on. However, in the previous weeks, cities had to follow the orders handed down from the governor and various businesses and activities were shut down.
“We were ordered that if we saw [business or activities] that were out of line, we had to take care of it. How can we enforce the law if we don’t at least try and look at the law to try and obey the law to an extent [in regards to the Freedom Fest]” said Lingerfelt.
Lingerfelt said he knows the council's feeling and patience is getting thin but if they don’t obey the law of Alabama, how can they enforce that same law and move forward and possibly have the festival in the future.
“I want to have it on June 27. I am fired up for it and we got everything in motion. The part that I was looking at was how can we enforce the law if we don’t obey the law because that is part of the constitution of the state of Alabama,” he said.
He said he wanted to make sure that what he was doing didn’t involve breaking the law due to the restrictions set in place by Gov. Ivey.
“Now, today, we have received another form from the state. Yall don't even know about it yet, but I handed it to you and we gotta jump through hoops Tuesday to lay out a plan that’s going to keep people at the Freedom Fest safe,” said Lingerfelt.
According to Lingerfelt, Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright and he would have to lay out a plan for the festival that would, in turn, be submitted to the Alabama State Fire Marshal for consideration and approval.
In the festival plan layout, he said they would have a Google map to show where everything is going to be set up and how they will divide everyone up to allow for the required spacing. They would also have to promote social distancing.
“What that does is it doesn’t stop us from having the Freedom Fest but we won't have any fireworks,” said Lingerfelt.
He said the ADPH is tied to the state fire marshal, and they will not approve a fireworks permit unless you go through the proper channels and are granted approval.
He said that if the council wanted to vote again, they could but it was not necessary since Gov. Ivey opened up restrictions, so they can move forward with the festival.
Taheri took the opportunity to announce the CDC rules and guidelines the public needs to know regarding the Freedom Fest.
• Vendors have to be 10 feet apart from each other.
• All vendors have to wear masks.
• Extra bathrooms with cleaning supplies, such as soap and hand sanitizer, would have to be in place.
• No children activities, such as playgrounds, would be allowed
• A six-foot distance is advised during the concert.
“Now, I understand we can control where the bathrooms are and how far the vendors are apart, but now, we are not going to become the police were we are going out there,” said Steifel
He said he understood they could tell them to keep their distance but he did not want to have to come out and police anyone, “that’s on them and their responsibility.”
Friday afternoon, the council voted unanimously to continue to host the 2020 Freedom Fest on June 27.
After the vote, Lingerfelt also announced the following places that have been cleared to open following Gov. Ivey’s announcement on Thursday:
• Walking tracks in the City Park.
• Tennis courts
• Northeast Alabama Agri-business Center
• Rainsville swimming pool [opening June 1 with a capacity cap of 60 people]
Lingerfelt said the basketball court and the playground would not be opening up yet because they cannot assure sanitization per the CDC guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.