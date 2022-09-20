Manhunt leads to arrest of Henagar man

On Sunday, September 18th, an officer with the Collinsville Police Department observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Dollar General store.
While the officer was checking the vehicle, he heard a lot of loud banging noises coming from the storage units nearby.
DeKalb County Deputies and Investigators responded to the officer for backup.
During an investigation of the storage units, it was discovered that two units had been burglarized.
Sherman Lashun Wilson, 35 of Selma, was charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and "Persons Forbidden to Possess Pistol".
It is believed there were other suspects involved but fled on foot, according to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
On Monday, September 20th, deputies received a call of a homicidal and suicidal male in the Sylvania area.
A heavy presence of deputies and law enforcement flooded the area to keep the citizens out of harms way.
After spotting the vehicle in question, a pursuit was initiated and headed towards Henagar on Alabama Highway 75.
Deputies were able to demobilize the pursuing vehicle before entering into downtown Henagar.
Charles Timothy Jernigan, 38 of Henagar, was charged with Criminal Mischief 2nd, Attempt to Elude Police, Reckless Endangerment and Combined Influence.
Said Welden of the incident: "This is why it is so important to be observant and follow your gut instinct. Great job by all Law Enforcement involved. Both these incidents could have had a terrible outcome but Praise the Lord everyone went home safe to their families and the violators went to jail."
"God Bless!" Concluded Sheriff Welden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.