Fort Payne Police charge man with 32 counts of child porn

Today

Overcast with showers at times. High 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms in the morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 63F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.