Kiwanis host NACC speaker, thank community after annual Pancake Day
Buy Now
Contributed Photo

Kerry Wright of Northeast Alabama Community College was the speaker at the Kiwanis Club meeting on June 23, 2021. Picture left to right is Kerry Wright and Kiwanian George Weatherly.

The Fort Payne Kiwanis Club held its annual Pancake Day on May 8, 2021, at the Rotary Pavilion. The proceeds from the fundraiser supports our scholarship program and other community projects. The Club wants to gratefully acknowledge our banner sponsors for the event:

Akins Furniture

Angela Morgan

Attain Insurance

Bailey Bridge

Bargain Depot

Ben-Mar Hosiery

Brown’s Dry Cleaning

Bruce’s Foodland

Bryant’s Heating & Air

Builder’s Supply

C&H Drugs

Canyon Engineering

Cattle Stampede

Chiropractic First

Chris Davis/Nationwide

City of Fort Payne

Cody Coffey Allstate Insurance

Cole Surgical Arts

Convenient Wash /Daniel Troxtel

Cooper Hosiery

Cornerstone Tool & Mfg. Inc.

DC Gas

DeKalb Animal Hospital

Dekalb MD

DeKalb Wholesale

Donahoo Chevrolet

Edward Jones

Ferguson

First Fidelity Bank

Fort Payne Feed & Seed

Fort Payne Footworks

Farmers Telephone Coop

GameTime

Gary’s Warehouse

Greenhill Engineering

Heritage Wire Harness

Holiday Inn Express & Suites

InspecTech

Key Club

Kilgore Pharmacy

Kuykendall Insurance

Jay Carolina

Ladd Engineering

Laymon-Hughes

Matty’s Bakery

McDonalds

MySupply

Parkland Securities

Pyron & Shirey

Rehab Partners

Roadside Que

Skelton Orthodontics

Southern Properties

State Farm

The Roofing Company

Thompson Dentistry

Times-Journal

Traci’s

Turf Tamer, Inc.

Twin City Auto

Valley Joist

Vaughn Construction

Watson & Neeley

Westmoreland Tire

Wilson and Fiquett

Wilson and Scott

Wilson Realty

Wonderwash

Zaxby’s

The Club also wants to acknowledge the contributions of the Key Club members who sold tickets and worked the event, and the following businesses who helped make the event a success: Roadside Q, DeKalb Regional Medical Center, Huddle House, and Bruce’s Foodland.

The Kiwanis Club meets at Cattle Stampede every Wednesday morning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.