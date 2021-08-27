County technical school recognized by Gov. Ivey

The DeKalb County Technical Center on Tuesday was awarded the Work-Based Learning Regional Best Practice for Region 1 by Governor Kay Ivey’s Work-Based Learning Seal of Excellence Committee.
Under the leadership of Gov. Ivey, multiple state agencies responsible for workforce development adopted a uniform definition of work-based learning (WBL), described as a sustained interaction with industry or community professionals in a workplace setting.
Per the Alabama Work-Based Learning Seal of Excellence Committee, the objective is to extend practicable or simulated environments at an educational institution that foster in-depth, first-hand engagement with the tasks required of a given career field, that are aligned to curriculum and instruction.
During Thursday night’s DeKalb County Board of Education meeting, the board heard from Career Tech Supervisor Jonathan Phillips on their recent achievement.
He said with their school’s work-based learning program, they've implemented a unique approach by providing its students with work situations in a structural format.
“We are doing a collaboration between our fine arts program and our health science program,” said Phillips.
“We allow our young actors to act out elements and scenarios you might find in an emergency room or doctor's office, allowing our health care students to be able to diagnose and practice some bedside manner.”
The unique learning environment is said to allow students to experience possible health scenarios, learn critical medical practice, while also allowing its acting students to apply their skills in a diverse dramatic repertoire in rehearsal and production.
Phillips said there were 105 groups at the collegiate level that entered.
The tech school was the only high school program in the north Alabama region represented.
“We are honored and grateful to be recognized by Gov. Kay Ivey for our innovative work-based learning curriculum,” he said.
The school was also chosen as a contender for the First Annual Governor’s Work-Based Learning Seal of Excellence Awards. Phillip said four will be selected for the award presented by Gov. Ivey at a later date.
Governor’s WBL program announced that many excellent contenders demonstrate the diverse ways work-based learning is being utilized in Alabama with the regional best practices standing out in a way that other providers could benefit from.
The DeKalb County Board of Education and Superintendent Wayne Lyles during Thursday’s meeting took the opportunity to praise Philips and the staff of DeKalb County Technical Center on their recent achievement.
