Called the meeting to order and welcomed the guests. Established a quorum. Approved the minutes of the June 27, 2019, regular board meeting, as submitted.
Presentations
1. Mr. Shane Byrd, Principal FPMS
2. Mr. Brian Jett, Principal FPHS II Personnel
Resignations
Accepted the following resignations, as submitted:
• Erin Berry, System-wide Special Education Teacher, effective July 16, 2019
• Rachel Chaparro, English Teacher at FPMS and all Athletic Duties, effective July 15, 2019
• Taylor Thrash seventh grade Girls Basketball Coach, effective June 24, 2019
• Kyle Crabtree, PE Teacher at WVES and all Athletic Duties, effective July 3, 2019 Leaves
Approved a request from Melissa Campbell, fourth grade teacher at Williams Avenue Elementary School, for a one year leave of absence to serve as an AMSTI Math, Science and Technology Trainer through The University of Alabama in Huntsville. This leave will be for the entire 2019-2020 school year, as submitted.
Transfers
Approved the transfer of the following staff, effective for the 2019-2020 school year, as submitted:
• Brent Tinker, from PE Teacher at WVES, to Strength and Conditioning Coach at FPHS
• Gena Fowler, from first grade teacher at WVES, to Interventionist at WVES Kristie Conaway, from 1st Grade Teacher at WVES, to ARI Reading Specialist at WVES and WAES
• Abby Freeman, from Kindergarten Teacher at WVES, to first grade teacher at WVES
• Pat Vinson, from History Teacher at FPHS, to PE Teacher at WVES
• Andrew Isbell
– seventh and eighth grade History at FPMS, to History Teacher at FPHS
– eighth grade Boys Basketball Coach, to ninth grade Boys Basketball Coach
• Tiffany Saint, from Accounts Payable/Receptionist, at Central Office to sixth grade teacher, at FPMS
• Michael Leath, from Full-time Bus Driver, to Half-time Bus Driver
Recommendations
Approved the recommendation of the following staff effective for the 2019-2020 school year, as submitted:
• Cole Peters, as the Junior High Football Assistant Coach
• Pat Vinson, as an Assistant Varsity Football Coach
• Brack Shields, as the seventh grade Girls Basketball Coach
• Steven Goff, as the Assistant Tennis Coach
• Amelia Adkins, as a seventh and eighth grade History Teacher, at FPMS
• Cassie Jones, as a fourth grade Teacher, at WAES
• Cindy Bethune, as a first grade teacher, at WVES
• Amanda Taylor, as a Kindergarten Teacher, at WVES
• Cody Willingham as a PE Teacher at WVES, Varsity Baseball Assistant Coach
• Jennifer Beagles, as a Kindergarten Teacher at WVES
• Michell Trotman, as a System-Wide Special Education Aide
• Sheena Marks, as a System-wide Special Education Teacher
• Mandora Payton, as CNP Data Entry, Part-time/Temporary Position
• Megan Wills, as a Full-time Bus Driver
• Extended Day P.M. Staff
• HIPPY Staff
• Vertical Leadership Team Members
– Donna Hayes, as fourth grade Math at WAES
– Whitney Wigley, as first grade Math at WVES
– Mandy Holcomb, as first grade Reading at WVES
– Tammy McKenzie, as Kindergarten Math at WVES
Approved Reagan McClung, as a seventh and eighth Grade English Teacher, at FPMS, effective August 1, 2019, and non-renew her contract on May 22, 2020, as submitted.
Other
Approved the additions to the following substitute personnel lists, effective for the 2019-2020 school year, as submitted:
• CNP
• Teacher Approved a request from Rosie Craig, First Grade Teacher at Wills Valley Elementary School, for an unpaid Maternity Leave, effective October 29, 2019 through December 20, 2019, as submitted.
Approved the following lowest bid’s substantially in compliance with the required specifications, effective for the 2019-2020 school year, as submitted.
• Fresh produce – Forestwood Farm, Inc.
• Beverage products – Coca-Cola Bottling United
• Dairy products – Mayfield Dairy Farms, LLC
• Diesel Fuel and Motor Oil – Cedar Bluff Oil Company
• Four Ice-O-Matic ice/water dispensers – Birmingham Restaurant Supply
Approved the recommended rate of pay for the following substitute positions, effective October 1, 2019, as submitted.
• Teacher
• School Nurse
• Bus Driver
• CNP Worker
• Custodian
Approved the June 2019, financial statements and bank reconciliation report, as submitted.
Superintendent’s Report
Cunningham thanked Shane Byrd, Fort Payne Middle School Principal, and Brian Jet and the entire Middle School and Fort Payne High School Staff for their previous year’s performance. Cunningham reported that Wills Valley Elementary and Williams Avenue Elementary were selected for funding for the Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Program. The total grant is for $66,539.66. He thanked Dr. Crowe for her efforts to bring this program back to both schools. Cunningham reported on the progress of the new elementary school. Cunningham reported that all student school supplies will be delivered to the schools no later than Monday, July 29, 2019, and again thanked the Fort Payne City Council for making this possible with their $150,000 appropriation. Cunningham reminded the Board that staff reports back on August 1 and the first day for students will be Wednesday, August 7.
Approved August 29, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. in the conference room of the central office as the date, time and place of the next regular board meeting.
Approved the following dates and times as the FY2020 budget hearings, to be held in the conference room of the central office.
• First budget hearing – August 26, 2019, at 4 p.m.
• Final Budget Hearing – August 29, 2019, at 5 p.m.
Adjourned
– Minutes provided by secretary to the superintendent, Donna Chitwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.