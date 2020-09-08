Little River Arts Council to host plein air event

A plein air event will be hosted by the Little River Arts Council on September 11-13, when some of our area’s talented outdoor painters will bring their paint boxes and easels to Mountain Cove (Friday), Fort Payne (Saturday), and Mentone (Sunday). This event is being held in conjunction with the 18th annual International Plein Air Paint Out. Artists across the globe will paint outdoors during the course of the weekend.
Plein air painting developed in France in the mid-19th century and is now enjoying a revived popularity. Plein air artists seek the quality of natural light and atmosphere outdoors. Using a variety of media, including oils, watercolors, and pastels, their artwork is in direct response to the beauty they find in nature.
The international organization, International Plein Air Painters, hosts the annual event, which was created for the sole purpose of advancing the execution and enjoyment of plein air painting without limitations of borders or regions. They encourage other artists to get outside, paint, and share ideas with other artists.
For those who would like to see the artists’ works, we will post videos of the painters at work throughout the weekend on our Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube pages, so keep an eye out!
Info for Artists:
Our local artists will begin painting between 9 and 9:30 a.m. Central time on all three days. There is no need to check in with anyone. Feel free to look for other artists, or just decide where you’d like to paint and set up your easel!
• Friday September 11
Mountain Cove Farm
994 Dougherty Gap Rd.
Chickamauga, GA 30707
(Be aware…your cell phone may not work here.)
• Saturday, September 12
Downtown Fort Payne
Suggested locations:
Fort Payne Depot
105 5th St NE (beside City Park)
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Big Mill
151 8th Street NE
Fort Payne, AL 35967
‘Main Street’
North Gault Avenue between 1st and 5th Streets
• Sunday, September 13
Downtown Mentone, Alabama
Suggested locations, all located in the immediate vicinity of the blinking light at the corner of AL Highway 117 and Scenic Highway (Co. Rd. 89), Mentone, AL 35984:
Wildflower Café
St. Joseph’s on-the-Mountain Church
Mentone Inn
Log Cabin Village
The Hitching Post
The Mentone Springs Hotel property
Be sure to bring a hat and plenty of water to drink, as well as lunch if desired. There is no food available at Mountain Cove. In Fort Payne, lunch is available at Roadside Q (near the Depot), Vintage 1889 (at the Big Mill), and The Spot (on ‘Main Street’). In Mentone, lunch is available at the Wildflower Café, Fontastic Foods (food truck at the square), and Mentone Market.
Spectators may ask to watch your work. Please remind them of social distancing requirements and ask them to stay at least 6 feet away.
The Little River Arts Council will host a virtual show and sale the week after the event. Please feel free to submit photos of your completed work to info@littleriverartscouncil.org. These pieces must have been completed during the event (no studio work!). Be sure the photos are high-resolution, and remember to include your contact information, size of the piece, media used, a price, and a title if you have one. Photos must be submitted by 2 p.m. on Monday, September 14. If you know people who are interested in your work, tell them to keep an eye out for the virtual sale at littleriverartscouncil.org.
Over the course of the event, we will be posting photos and video of the artists at work on our Facebook (@LittleRiverArts) and Instagram (#littleriverartscouncil) accounts.
If you have any questions, please text Eugenia Johnston at 828-230-0033 or email johnston.eugenia@gmail.com.
