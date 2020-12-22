Rainsville woman arrested for Facebook scam

A Rainsville woman was arrested after using a fake Facebook account in a recent scam.
Sabrina Gabriell Esloon, 28, used several aliases including Samantha Allen, Samantha Pleasant and Sabrina Gabrielle, to facilitate a scam where she required a $250 deposit and promised a puppy at a later date. After receiving the money, the account would be deleted and the buyer would be blocked.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Rainsville Police Departments said they received complaints of Esloon’s scam and her activity spanned through DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall counties.
Warrants were obtained for Esloon’s arrest, and Code Enforcement and Animal Control Officer Sandy Little reported seeing Esloon last Friday traveling southbound on McCurdy Avenue in Rainsville. Det. Josh Wilson attempted to locate Esloon after she stopped at Kountry Korner in Shiloh where she locked herself in the bathroom. She eventually came out on her own free will, and was arrested by DSCO.
Esloon was charged with Theft of Property 4th.
Rainsville Police Chief Michael Edmondson thanked Officer Little for her assistance in the location and arrest of Esloon and said she was key in ending the scam.
If you or someone you know has been scammed by Esloon, please reach out to the DCSO at 256-845-3801, Rainsville PD at 256-638-2157 or the law enforcement agency in your jurisdiction.
