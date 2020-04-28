Local libraries continue serving patrons

As communities continue to face the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a multitude of establishments, including local libraries, have remained closed to the public to help slow the spread.
Staff at the Rainsville Public Library have used this time to not only clean and reorganize but also to reach out to patrons in the community.
Library Director Sarah Cruce said they placed a rolling rack outside in front of the main entrance filled with books, audiobooks and a few movies for people to take.
“We are putting books that we would have otherwise sold on our on-going book sale for people to take. They don't have to return them. This is just for them to use during this time of quarantine,” she said.
The staff at the Rainsville library have reached out to family assisted living facilities in the past few weeks in hopes of being able to provide the residents with reading materials.
“We have been able to take a few books and magazines to some of the local assisted living facilities that would allow it,” Cruce said.
She said they have taken precautions with the materials and call first to make sure they would accept reading materials for their residents because some places don’t want anything coming in or out.
“We have several local assisting living facilities in our area, including the Haymon Homes in the Powell area. A lot of these people look forward to getting out and are no longer able to, so we just called and asked if they were okay with us bringing out a few books and magazines,” Cruce said.
She said the reading selections varied as they tried to pick out what they thought people would enjoy.
“Libraries are really important to these rural areas around here. A lot of people don’t have computer access and can't just go buy a book from Amazon like some who are blessed can do,” said Cruce.
As a result, she said when library facilities are not available to them, patrons are missing them.
Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt commended Cruce and the staff at the Rainsville Public Library for their effort in the community during the workshop of the City of Rainsville council conference call meeting last Monday.
Along with their efforts to provide residents with something to do and read during the stay at home order, the staff has also catered to its patrons the best way they can.
Cruce said they had a few patrons who have called wanting a specific book; however, they are not allowed in the building.
“We will check it out for them and leave it out at the front of the building for whatever time they say they are coming to get it,” she said.
The library continues to provide assistance where they can during these uncertain times by continuing to print material for those who need it.
Cruce said she knows there are a lot of people who need things and they may not all have access to printers at home.
They have been able to assist a few people, including one gentleman who needed a doctor's excuse printed to be able to return to work and another who needed a resume printed.
In addition to their efforts, the staff continues to be active on the library’s' Facebook page.
“We’ve been trying Monday through Friday to put something every day on our Facebook page, whether it’s something you can print and do at home or a link to online activity,” said Cruce.
She said although they haven’t physically printed out activity pages and left them out front for people to pick up, they have been trying to put something out each day through the work week online.
Friday's online post consisted of a clip of Elmo’s dad encouraging parents they are doing a good job and hanging on.
“It's just a little something positive and something for them to maybe look forward to seeing,” said Cruce.
The Rainsville library is not the only active library in the county, below is a list of some of the events happening at other local libraries.
• DeKalb County Public Library is continuing storytime on Thursdays at 10 a.m. on its Facebook page. David Carrol, news anchor from WRCB Channel 3 in Chattanooga, shared a story on their page. Sheriff Nick Welden and Fort Payne City Council President Brian Baine are reading stories. For updates, visit them on Facebook @dekalbcountylibrary.
• Collinsville Public Library has been highlighting its online catalog via Facebook. They also mailed out Easter cards to all the cardholders active from Jan. 2020 until March 19. The staff has sent out information on how to use the online system to reserve books and have offered curbside service for patrons. The library has continued to print items such as FMLA leave documents, confirmation of scholarships and college coursework. The staff has gone as far as conducting a phone-interview to fill out a resume for someone and emailing it. At this time, they are not charging for any printing or late fees. For updates, visit them on Facebook @collinsvillepubliclibrary.
• Ider Public Library has placed books outside for people to borrow and has been helping people fill out the 2020 Census information. For updates, visit them on Facebook @iderpubliclibrary.
• Henagar Public Library is offering free books and has a Blessing Box out front for people in need. For updates, visit @henagarlibrary.
Cruce said due to the COVID-19, they don’t have set hours; however, they are usually open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For additional information call 256-638-3311.
The Rainsville Public Library is located at 941 Main Street along Alabama Hwy 35 East in Rainsville.
