Work continues on Old 35

The DeKalb County Commission on Tuesday heard an update from DeKalb County Road Department Superintendent Tom Broyles.
Broyles said the road crews continue making progress on County Road 835, also known as Old Hwy 35.
"We have made some really good progress these last few weeks. The weather has cooperated somewhat," he said.
As of Monday, Broyles said the crew has hauled in almost 44 tons of rock material to build part of the back portion.
"That sounds like a lot, but that's just enough that you can see some down in the hole," he said. "We ended up taking out a little over 2576 loads of dirt and material from this site and about 63 loads of pavement, to begin with."
Broyles said they are working on stabilizing some of the slopes with filtration blankets, while also striving to reach base material in areas to have something stable to build on.
"We now have a way to work on the upper part of the road even when it's raining that doesn't hinder us too much," he said. "It's worked out real good and allowed us to make some progress."
On Tuesday, the commission approved the adoption of the 2022 Severe Weather Tax Holiday Resolution, slated for Feb. 25-27, 2022, allowing residents to purchase weather preparedness items at a lower cost.
"I know Christmas is not yet here, but springtime is coming, and we always have to prepare for that," said DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow.
Following Kentucky's recent run-in with the deadliest December tornado recorded in the United States that left more than 74 people dead, Harcrow encourages the public to take advantage of the upcoming opportunity.
"We are no strangers to [tornados]," he said. "I want to encourage you to take advantage of this because of the particular geographical area we live in and what could take place."
DeKalb County EMA Director Anthony Clifton also spoked on efforts to provide aid upon request to Kentucky.
– Editor’s note: Read more about it in today's "DeKalb seeks donated toys for Kentucky storm victims" article.
The commission also:
• accepted Amendment of FY 2022 County Transportation Plan, representing the $8,859.82 funds for District I carried over from the previous year where six projects were incomplete due to weather conditions.
• approved the hiring of Ann Reese as a full-time corrections office and Cynthia Mitten to replace JoAnna Heart at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center:
• accepted the Preliminary Subdivision Plat in the Geraldine area from Bruce Massey, the second phase of the Sunset Trace Phase II development off County Road 337, that will serve 10 proposed lots.
• accepted Metro Services Freezer Repair Bid.
• approved to send DeKalb County EMA Director Anthony Clifton and EMA Deputy Director Michael Posey to the International Association of Emergency Managers USA Region 4 Conference 2022 from March 27-30, 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina.
• approved a resolution temporarily moving the Dogtown voting location from the Dogtown Masonic Lodge to Ruhama Junior High School, about 300 feet from the Masonic Lodge location for the upcoming May elections.
• approved resolution adopting the Road Vacation at Hammonds Crossroads, the intersection of Hwy 75 and County Road 843 and County Road 400.
• approved to adopt the Water/Sewer ARPA Resolution, which includes allowing water and sewer parties within the county to send in their proposed projects for the allocated funds. Project proposals will be accepted until April 1, 2022, then will be sent out to be evaluated, ensuring they meet all required criteria.
Commissioner Shane Wootten was absent from Tuesday morning's meeting.
The next DeKalb County Commission meeting is on Jan. 11, 2021, at the Activities Building at 10 a.m.
