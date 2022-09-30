The seventh-annual Scottsboro BBQ Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 8 on the Downtown Square in Scottsboro. Admission to the festival is free, however some activities may require a fee to participate. General event hours are from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
This year’s festival will feature a record number of vendors, with more than 160 vendors set up around the square. Vendors range from BBQ, to sweets, jewelry, soaps, artwork, hand crafted treasures, wood working, metal works, seasonings and rubs, and dozens of other interesting and unique items.
The Backyard Competition will host approximately 40 cook teams, all competing for their chance to win more than $2,500 in prize money. While sampling the cook teams is not allowed, the public is invited to participate in the People’s Choice Competition. Tickets will be available at the festival for $10 per ticket and allow the ticket holder to sample up to 10 Boston Butts and 10 Desserts. People then get to vote for their favorite meat and dessert.
Other activities taking place at the festival will be a Kids Fun Zone, where kids can enjoy free bouncy houses, rock wall climbing, pumpkin bowling and a NASCAR simulator. Other activities for kids that are available for a small fee include face painting, jumping on the Euro Bungy and delicious sweets vendors.
In addition to the Kids Fun Zone, there will be a Kids-Q Contest. Kids ages 7-12 will compete on a charcoal grill to cook a burger during the morning hours.
The famous Barq-Off Dog Parade will be held at noon. Participants can enter their dog between 9-11a.m. to win cash prizes in up to three categories. Dogs will be escorted back and forth on the stage to be judged as Cutest Dog, Best Behaved and Best Costume.
As always, the popular Cornhole Tournament will be held in the afternoon hours. The tournament will be standard double elimination with a two-person team. The championship team will be awarded $150 for first place. Second and third place also receive cash prizes.
New for 2022 is large beer garden, encompassing the entire square. Festival goers can carry their draft beer in their BBQ Festival stadium cup around the entire square as they shop vendors, eat BBQ, play cornhole and enjoy a relaxing day on the square.
Back for a second year is the Jackson County Cruisers Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show around City Hall. Registration will be from 9-11 a.m., with awards starting at 1 p.m. Registration for the car show is on-site only.
Also new for this year is a free shuttle service. Visitors to the festival can park at one of several lots around the downtown area and take a free shuttle to the square. It is encouraged that visitors park in one of these lots due to the limited parking around the square.
A list of vendors and sponsors is also available on the website,www.scottsborobbqfestival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.