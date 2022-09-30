The seventh-annual Scottsboro BBQ Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 8 on the Downtown Square in Scottsboro. Admission to the festival is free, however some activities may require a fee to participate. General event hours are from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

This year’s festival will feature a record number of vendors, with more than 160 vendors set up around the square. Vendors range from BBQ, to sweets, jewelry, soaps, artwork, hand crafted treasures, wood working, metal works, seasonings and rubs, and dozens of other interesting and unique items.

