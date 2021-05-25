The Spring Semester 2021 President’s List at Gadsden State Community College was released by
President Kathy Murphy. Full-time students who earn a semester grade point average of 4.0 (with all A’s) and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of college-level work are named to the President’s List. They are:
Collinsville – Maria Barrientos, Cristina Hernandez Barrientos, Ronaldo Mendoza Velasquez, Samantha Morales, Gracie Tinsley
Crossville – Angel Agustin, Andruw Jones, Christina Saavedra
Fort Payne – Janna Carroll, Derrick Douthard, Uriel Quinteros Avila
Grove Oak – Hannah Dalton, Maggie Woodall
Guntersville – Kelsey Elliott, Byron Quick, Emma Rollings
Ider – Ethan Barrett
Full-time students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or above but below 4.0 (with all A’s and B’s) and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of college-level work are named to the Dean’s List. They are:
Collinsville – Trevor Arnold, Elizabeth Barrientos, Toby Farrar, Alyson Lucio
Crossville – Kelsey O’Dell
Fort Payne – Unity Edwards, Thomas Killian, Tessa Pendergrass, Lilly Sparks
Fyffe – Amanda Wilks
Grove Oak – Marie Woodal
Ider – Gavin Weldon
