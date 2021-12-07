There’s nothing like the view from the Cheap Seats – The 3rd Annual Alabama tribute show, that is.
For the third year in a row, Boys in the Band - Alabama Tribute will take the stage for a sold out show at DeKalb Theatre to honor supergroup Alabama and raise money for The SAM Foundation.
Since beginning their journey of paying homage to Fort Payne’s “Boys” in December 2019, the group has traveled across the country, playing for crowds in Oklahoma, Florida, Tennessee and even The Bowery in Myrtle Beach, SC, the “birthplace” of Alabama.
BITB will play this Friday, Dec. 10 at DeKalb Theatre, with proceeds being donated once again to The SAM Foundation.
“This year we chose to put all proceeds toward The SAM Foundation supporting their work to prevent suicide through awareness and education,” Tribute band frontman John Michael Weatherly said. “It’s our biggest year yet in terms of fundraising, and we are really grateful for the community’s continued support.”
The SAM Foundation is a non-profit 501c3 organization for suicide prevention and awareness with the purpose of providing life-saving training for suicide training for suicide prevention. The organization was named after and memorializes Samuel Prewett Johnson, who tragically lost his life to suicide in 2002.
The band recently suffered its own loss, with the unexpected passing of lead guitarist and fiddler Marcus Mullins.
Mullins played the role of Jeff Cook in the tribute band since its inception, bringing decades of experience and talent to the ensemble.
Mullins, 37, was a combat veteran and father of five children. He performed music from an early age, taking the stage at Grand Ole Opry at the age of 14. Mullins was a part of many music groups throughout the years, and became well acquainted with the Fort Payne area and Alabama band after playing various shows with Randy Owen and later joining the tribute.
“As many have read through social media, we were devastated to lose our friend and bandmate Marcus Mullins just a few weeks ago,” Weatherly said. “His talent was enormous, and his heart was even bigger. He has certainly left a hole in our band and in our hearts. While we mourn his loss as a band, we focus our love and sympathy to Marcus’s family and friends. Our show will never be the same, but we feel genuinely blessed to have had the time we had with Marcus.”
A service with military honors will be held on Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery 7931 McCrory Lane Nashville, TN 37221. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Marcus Mullins Memorial Educational Fund for his five children. Venmo: @marcusmullinskids or send a check to Pamela Mullins 502 W Market St. Columbia City IN 46725
To honor the memory of Mullins, the Boys in the Band is donating 100% of Boys in the Band t-shirt purchases to the Marcus Mullins Memorial Educational Fund for Marcus’s five children. Through Dec. 10, the entire amount of a t-shirt purchase will go directly to the fund. Visit boysintheband.net for more information.
Two artists who currently tour with Alabama will join the band to play the fiddle and lead guitar for the performance.
“Knowing we’d need lead guitar and fiddle for the benefit show, I went to two guys that I knew could fill that hole on short notice, and they graciously agreed to help us out,” said Weatherly. “We are so excited to have Kimo Forrest and Jason Roller, currently touring with Alabama, join us on Friday. Things won’t be the same without Marcus, but Kimo and Jason are sure to bring the jams.”
This year’s performance on Dec. 10 will also feature special guest David St. Romain who will open the show.
“David works with his own organization Songs of Survivors (sosmusic.org) whose mission is described: Through music creation, SOS strives to offer survivors of trauma the opportunity to reframe their experiences into a more positive outcome,” Weatherly said.
The band will also see the return of Weatherly on lead vocals as Randy Owen, Matty Croxton on bass and vocals as Teddy Gentry, Brax Harris on drums as Mark Herndon, Craig Jacoway as sound engineer and additional guitarist and Dan Barker on the keyboard.
Weatherly said this year’s show would not be possible without the support of its generous and numerous donors which include five Platinum, thirteen Gold, and the McKeehan family joins Builders Supply in presenting the show.
“On behalf of Boys in the Band, we want to thank all of our sponsors, The SAM Foundation team as well as our families and volunteers for helping to make this show a success,” Weatherly said. “Last but not least we thank the original boys in the band, Alabama, for the incredible music and for the decades of support they’ve offered to our community. Paying tribute to our heroes is truly an honor.”
