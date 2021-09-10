City passes $25 million budget

At its regular first Tuesday meeting, the Fort Payne City Council passed a new budget and awarded the job of demolishing the old DeKalb General hospital.
Council members thanked City Treasurer Tricia Dunne, City Clerk Andy Parker, Human Resources Manager Don Fischer and department heads for putting together a budget that is lean and finalized far earlier than usual. The Council approved the last budget four months into the current fiscal year. They approved in February an ordinance increasing sewer and sanitation rates by 3% annually, appearing as a modest increase on the average resident’s monthly bill.
“I’m excited about this budget,” Council President Walter Watson said Tuesday.
It raises the pay of most city employees to the average compensation in surrounding cities, which should help the City keep staff. City Hall is also absorbing a 7% hike in employee health insurance costs for the year. The budget starts the new year $29,550 in the black, plus sets aside $600,000 for a rainy day savings account.
The budget includes $610,150 in appropriations to 19 organizations, including $115,500 for DeKalb County Tourism, $100,000 for the DeKalb County Public Library, $95,300 for the Commercial Development Authority, $77,000 to the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce, $55,000 for Fort Payne Main Street, $50,000 each to the DeKalb County Economic Development Authority and Fort Payne Board of Education, $15,000 to the Fort Payne Depot Museum, $8,500 to the VFW, $6,000 for Fischer Rescue Squad, $5,000 to Landmarks of DeKalb County, $3,650 to the Wills Valley Model Train Club, $3,600 to the ARC of DeKalb, $3,500 toward the completion of the Patriots Memorial Park, $3,000 for the Council on Aging, $1,600 to CED Mental Health Center, $1,000 for the Children’s Advocacy Center, and $1,000 to the Liberty Learning program. A separate $15,500 is set aside for “special appropriations” they might want to fund before next year’s budget.
The budget specifies $2.9 million in capital outlay across various departments. Among the items to buy is software that prevents hackers from seizing information stored on computers and forcing governments to pay a ransom to get the data back.
Among the $65,000 in items purchased for City Hall are a Tahoe that will be used by City employees to perform job-related tasks, reducing the mileage they are now reimbursed for when using their personal vehicles.
As part of the new “fleet program” launched by the City, the Fort Payne Police Department is spending $1.1 million to buy 35 new vehicles, with $320,000 to equip 11 of the vehicles with police-related gear, along with six tasers costing $1,700 each, $71,000 toward body cameras, four laptops and the security software. The fire department is getting six Tahoes equipped with $21,000 for lights and striping, $26,800 in specialized gear and $500,000 for a new fire truck scheduled to arrive Oct. 1.
E911 is getting $9,000 for a mapping upgrade. Parks and Recreation are adding $6,600 of new fitness equipment. The Sports Complex is buying a $2,000 snow cone machine. Grounds maintenance gets a $17,000 slope mower while the Council sets aside $24,000 for the Street Department to acquire a bush hog and air compressor.
The Sanitation Department is getting $420,700 for three vehicles, four radios, and the security software. The Wastewater plant is getting a $38,000 truck, two $45,000 pumps, a laptop and the security software.
Noteworthy is what the City isn’t funding this year. Last year, the City eliminated the position of special events & venues manager while reassigning other employees at the DeKalb Theatre, which is set to receive no new funds. The Council voted Tuesday to spend $8,000 to contract with Stephen Smith as production manager for this year’s Boom Days festival, which is run by a non-paid committee. The Coal & Iron Building was closed except for event rentals and it is receiving no new funds.
DeSoto Golf Course is also zero-funded since the City began leasing it to Darrell Shankles back in late April, originally buying the property in 2008 for $311,000 to protect surrounding property values and stop foreclosure. Additionally, zero dollars were appropriated for Cemetery maintenance, Inspections or the Municipal Court.
Watson said the Council will revisit the additional pay for employees, using CARES Act funds, that Council member John Smith proposed in a previous meeting.
In other business, the Council:
• approved a low bid of $559,265 for demolition of the old DeKalb General hospital at the 1300 block of Forest Avenue by Ingle Demolition & Salvage of Birmingham. The structure was built in 1950 and served as the county’s hospital until 1986, then as a retirement community until 2003, sitting vacant and becoming increasingly dilapidated since 2013. Mayor Brian Baine said the bid includes removal of the structure with the City responsible for filling in holes that remain once debris is hauled to the landfill. Smith said they were “pleasantly surprised” by the amount since some bidders wanted more than $1 million to do the job. There is some uncertainty about how soon the City will be able to build something else on the property, but James Payton of Ladd Environmental said the winning bidder “is ready to get started pretty quick. This contractor has experience on this kind of job, and his price reflects a desire to have some work to do over the winter.” Once the motion passed, applause filled the Council chambers as Watson thanked Baine, Smith and former Mayor Larry Chesser for making the building removal a priority.
• approved a proposal to add a sewer line on Gault Avenue South in the vicinity of the old Vulcraft plant, now Contech, Inc. Gil Graham informed James Payton of Ladd Environmental that if the City would install the mile of line, he would pay for all of the material. This positions the City to potentially install sewer lines to the Pine Hill area.
• set September 21 as the date of a hearing to receive public comments on the proposed vacation of a portion of an alleyway behind the former Jenni’s Department store located at Gault Avenue and 2nd Street North to accommodate a drive-through window for the planned Mater’s Pizza restaurant.
• set September 21 as the date of a hearing to receive public comments on the proposed re-zoning of property located at 311 10th Street N.W. from C-4 (Commercial Business District) to R-1 (Low Density Residential District) to conform with the adjoining properties and allow its use as a single-family dwelling.
• went into executive session to discuss contract negotiations.
