Twin Peaks Nutrition in Collinsville held its grand opening last Saturday, helping people embrace healthy options.
Twin Peaks Nutrition, who's menu includes meal replacement shakes, loaded energy teas and specialty drinks, offers a healthy alternative for patrons.
The new nutrition shop shaking up the town is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is housed in a newly renovated space next to Tyler Farms.
Owner and operator Amanda Godshall said the shop opened its doors to the community on Jan. 2, 2021 and had a successful first day.
“Our first week has been really great,” she said. “The community has been very supportive, spreading the word on social media, and everyday business has continued to grow.”
The shop features an inviting atmosphere with a sitting area by the front windows and a bar-style counter complete with bar stools for seating.
Their menu offers basic teas such as raspberry, peach, lemon, chai, cinnamon and a wide variety of loaded energizing teas, including Strawberry Sangria, Panther Punch and River Water.
The loaded tea consists of “extra energy boosted with Liftoff,” which supports mental clarity and focus packed with vitamins and antioxidants.
“We have a variety of meal replacement shakes,” Godshall said. “We can also mix drinks if you prefer something in particular and make it what you like.”
Meal replacement shakes come with a nutritional value based on 17 grams or 29 grams of high-quality protein and less than 10 grams of sugar.
“We also offer additional fat burners, Aloe, Best Defense, Skin Beauty Booster, Active Fiber, extra protein and other products that are good for health,” said Godshall.
Originally from Sand Rock, Godshall spent the last 10 years managing a Georgia restaurant before moving back to her hometown.
“Since I moved back home, I’ve been looking for something closer that I enjoy,” she said.
Godshall said she fell in love with the products after she was introduced to the drinks in Georgia, which led her to the opening of her own business.
“I am so thankful for the feedback and the community's positivity it has put out helping support the business,” Godshall said. “I think it's something good for the community that they have not had here.”
Regarding the new business, Godshall said she has tried to promote a fun, healthy environment that everybody in Collinsville enjoys. She invites everyone to stop by for a shake or a tea.
Visit the Twin Peaks Nutrition Facebook page for additional information, promotions, giveaways and the latest updates.
Twin Peaks Nutrition is located at 52 South Valley Avenue in Collinsville. The phone number is 256-715-5577.
