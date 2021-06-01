During a special called meeting on Wednesday, the Henagar City Council opened the floor for discussion regarding the city's current state and visions for the future.
Officials say good planning could play a vital role in shaping the future of Henagar.
Mayor Lee Davis said, "We want to plan; that way, we can decide and go from there. That's why we are here today. We want to hear everyone's ideas. We want to know what everyone's vision for Henagar is."
This meeting was set up with tables instead of the usual chairs, and with several forms on each table for participants to fill out, stating what they envisioned for the city’s growth and future endeavors.
Councilmember Jeff McCurdy said nothing is "set in stone," but they hope to move forward with some other restaurant places for Henagar.
"I'm going to do what's best for this town, and if I don't get elected next time, so be it," said McCurdy. "If we need to move forward, and that's what it takes, I will do it. I will not make a political decision for anything; I am going to do what's best for the town, always."
The council expressed the need for the city to have adequate parks and plenty of activities that families can enjoy for years to come. They conveyed the need for residents to find good jobs close to home and needs for everyone to have the opportunity to live in a safe, high-quality and affordable housing.
The council also expressed the need for more community involvement.
City Clerk Lora Corbin said, "We know you guys care about this community and your involvement shows that, but the council can't hear any of your ideas if you don't participate in meetings."
Councilmember Joy Dixon stressed the importance of hearing from more Henagar residents.
"I think something that would help us out is for you all to attend more meetings. Come to the council meetings and help us out. Come listen to what we are doing and tell us what you think about it," said council member Joy Dixon.
No action was taken by the council.
The following topics were presented and openly discussed:
• Construction of the proposed ice-skating rink, the possible involvement of Polymer in acquiring the synthetic material, care for the synthetic ice, a building to house the rink.
• The benefit of a city hiking trail for the school's cross-country team.
• The possibility of expanding the park in the future onto new city property.
• Construction of a "Master Plan" for the park and the city as a whole.
• Housing.
• Providing for the needs of current residents.
• Progress and needs at Henagar Junior High School.
• Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy called via FaceTime during the meeting to give details about establishing a Chamber of Commerce in Henagar and what it entails.
• Sewer expansion to begin soon, desire to expand down Burton Drive to Henagar Junior High school and Polymer.
• Properties near the Industrial Park that might be available for purchase.
• Cory Caldwell and Derek Whisenant have purchased new properties to renovate.
• Rebranding the City of Henagar and community involvement in this process.
The council meets every 1st and 3rd Monday nights at 6:00 p.m. unless otherwise notified.
