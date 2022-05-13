Council invites the public to “Music in the Geraldine Park”

The Geraldine Town Council reminded citizens of the upcoming “Music in the Geraldine Park” event slated for 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 14.
Presented by IC Radio of Geraldine or “In Christ” Radio, a local Internet-based radio station also airing on Channel 182, Horizon Television on Charter Communications, Facebook Live and other social media platforms.
Radio Host/Owner Donna Feazell and the Town of Geraldine welcome guests to a day of music, food and fun at Geraldine Park.
Ables said the event will feature various food vendors and music from Point of Honor of Rainsville, Chosen Generation from Geraldine and Ricky Luster Sr. from Lake Forest North Carolina, and Bro. Billy Bob Bohannon, also known as Bill King from Rainsville.
“Food will be available for purchase and there will be drawings throughout the event for prizes,” he said.
Feazell said the event is free and among the giveaways would be restaurant gift certificates.
“We want to thank the Town of Geraldine and Mayor Chuck Ables for their support.”
The council also heard from Craig White, candidate for Sheriff of DeKalb County for the May 24 primaries.
In other business, the council:
• approved the minutes from the April meeting.
• announced a Picnic in the Park event slated for 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. The event is free and will feature Leah Seawright, The Bridge Church Praise Band, Backwoods Revival, food trucks, and various vendors.
• approved for Councilmember Stanley Rooks to secure someone to provide sound equipment for the Picnic in the Park event.
• announced Saturday, June 18, was designated as the Community Yard Sale Day in Geraldine.
• approved the hiring of Kristina Moses to oversee the Geraldine Farmers Market for the 2022 season. The market opens on Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Geraldine Town Park.
• the council discussed possible updates to Geraldine’s Zoning Ordinance. No action was taken.
The Geraldine Town Council’s meeting is held on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m., and work sessions are held on the Tuesday before the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
More information about Geraldine’s upcoming events can be found at townofgeraldineal.com and on the Town Facebook page.
Geraldine Park is located at 13101 County Road 52 Geraldine, AL 35974.
For more information, visit http://www.afternoondrivehome.com/ or follow IC Radio on Facebook @ICRADIOMEDIA.
