Teacher accused of intoxication

An investigation is underway after a teacher in the Fort Payne School System has been accused of being intoxicated at school, and of being in possession of a controlled substance that had not been prescribed for her.
Fort Payne police provided information about the arrest on the department’s Facebook page.
“On (Monday’s) date Fort Payne School officials contacted Fort Payne Police Department and reported a suspicion of an intoxicated teacher with the Fort Payne City School System,” the post reads.
“SRO officers responded to the incident and after speaking to Melissa Ann Harris, age 49, of Fort Payne, (she) was arrested and charged with Public Intoxication, Possession of Alcohol on School Grounds and Possession of a Controlled Substance which she was found to be in possession of prescription medication and that she did not have a prescription for.
“She was taken to Fort Payne City Jail, processed, then transferred to Dekalb County Detention Center where she is currently being held awaiting bond. This incident is being thoroughly investigated by the Fort Payne Police Department and Fort Payne City School officials.”
Fort Payne City Schools Superintendent Brian Jett issued the following statement:
"Fort Payne City Schools contacted the Fort Payne Police Department about an incident at Fort Payne Middle School involving a teacher. The matter has now been turned over to them and the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office. At no time were any students in danger. We have no further comment pending the current internal and criminal investigations."
