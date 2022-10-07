Second Alabama tribute show planned in December

The fourth annual Boys in the Band Alabama Tribute show planned for December 16 at the DeKalb Theatre sold out so quickly that a second performance has been added. Tickets for a December 17 show went on sell Friday.
“The first show sold out pretty quickly, and we heard that many of you weren’t able to get tickets. The Boys decided to add night 2 of ‘Here We Are!’ to give everyone another opportunity to attend the annual hometown tribute show,” the group said in an emailed announcement.
The show has become a big enough hit that band members John Michael Weatherly (performing lead vocals as Randy Owen), Matty Croxton (on bass and providing vocals as Teddy Gentry), Braxton Harris (drums), Craig Jacoway (guitar and engineer), Justin Walden (on lead guitar, fiddle and providing vocals as Jeff Cook) and Daniel Barker (on keyboards) have taken it on the road.
Upcoming performances are planned Oct. 22 at Buckley Vineyards in Ellijay, Ga., the Amish Country Theater in Millersburg, Ohio, and the Pella (Iowa) Opera House next April, at Tennessee River Music in Fort Payne next May and the Alabama Theatre in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. next July.
This high energy show is packed with many of the hits by the three cousins from Fort Payne who revolutionized country music and sold 73 million albums with 21 straight #1 singles. In a testament to their enduring popularity, the actual band Alabama is still touring the country.
Traditionally a fundraiser for the SAM Foundation, the 2022 event has been described as “just a wide open jam with all seats available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Alabama June Jam Fund.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.