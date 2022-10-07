Second Alabama tribute show planned in December

The fourth annual Boys in the Band Alabama Tribute show planned for December 16 at the DeKalb Theatre sold out so quickly that a second performance has been added. Tickets for a December 17 show went on sell Friday.

“The first show sold out pretty quickly, and we heard that many of you weren’t able to get tickets. The Boys decided to add night 2 of ‘Here We Are!’ to give everyone another opportunity to attend the annual hometown tribute show,” the group said in an emailed announcement.

