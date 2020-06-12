MCKENZIE, Tenn. – A total of 359 Bethel University students have completed the requirements for graduation for spring 2020. Local students include:
Casey Graden, of Sylvania, College of Professional Studies, Bachelor of Science
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, commencement for the May graduates will take place in conjunction with the August commencement on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
“Graduation is a special time,” stated Bethel University President Walter Butler. “It’s a celebration of a culmination of commitment, hard work and learning. I am so proud of these young women and men and excited for the impact that they will have in their careers, communities and families.”
Bethel University is a private, not-for-profit university affiliated with the Cumberland Presbyterian Church located in McKenzie, Tenn., offering both on-campus and online courses.
