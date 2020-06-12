NYMD (Not Your Mama’s Deli) is making up for lost time with a musical celebration planned this weekend called “WayneFEST.”
Co-Owners Jimmy Ballinger and Jessica Wkea are planning “a good safe time” in the parking lot of their restaurant at 203 Gault Avenue S on Friday and Saturday, June 12-13, from 5-11 p.m.
This “WayneFEST” is not related to the annual music festival in Phoenix, Ariz., or the fictional “Waynestock” event from the 1993 comedy “Wayne’s World 2.” This time, the Wayne of relevant interest is Ballinger, whose middle name is Wayne.
Among the entertainers scheduled to perform, according to Wkea, are Jeff and Hayden Young from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, followed by Ryan Keef from 7-9 p.m. and Brant (Noojin) and Lee (Burt) from 9-11 p.m. On Saturday, Pixie & Jerry (Bloom) will play from 5-7 p.m., followed by Social Dilemma from 7-8 p.m. and the Jess Goggans Band from 8-11 p.m. DJ Snake will also keep the music going.
Wkea said all ages are welcome to attend the event. The price is $5 for ages 12 and up. Wristbands and stamps will be used.
“There will be drinks and pizza from the back window, as well as drink stations set up in the parking lot with the stage,” she said. “Bring your own chair. Security will be provided thanks to our city police. Outdoor restrooms will be available, as the restaurant lobby will remain closed.”
Young said he and daughter Hayden were excited when they first heard about plans for WayneFEST.
“Jimmy and Jess are two great friends of mine that have put their heart and soul into their business,” Young said. “WayneFEST will be great for the people of Fort Payne. I just hope everyone comes out for the music, friendship and support of Jimmy and Jess. Please leave all things political at the door and have a great time!”
Lee Burt said he and Noojin are “excited to be a part of NYMD’s WayneFEST. It is great to see Jimmy and Jessica bringing new life to that building. It has been a staple of the Fort Payne live music scene over the years, and we’re glad that will continue. This will be our first time performing there. We weren’t able to schedule a performance before the COVID-19 pandemic halted live performances for musicians. We hope everyone will come out this weekend and enjoy a great meal with some of the area’s finest entertainment offerings.”
Goggans and her band were scheduled to perform at Chattanooga’s Riverbend Festival before it was canceled. Locally, musicians will also miss the showcase of the Boom Days Heritage Celebration – that event canceled for 2020 over concerns about soliciting sponsorships from businesses still recovering from an economic collapse.
Goggans said she’ll be “bringing the heat with the local boys, Isaac Pike, Chase Armstrong and Derrick Holcomb.” They will perform some familiar favorites while also previewing new material like the song “Showtime” from her brand new album set for release next month.
It’s not really a music festival without a souvenir t-shirt to take home. WayneFEST is taking pre-orders for $25 shirts with the message: “The only thing that didn’t suck in 2020, WayneFEST… You’re not festive unless you’re Wayne-fested!”
WayneFEST will mark the unofficial start of summer and something of a return to normalcy for a community starved for entertainment after months of isolation at home. To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/893785047801612/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.