Colorfest is coming

Autumn is officially here. Soon the leaves will begin turning brown, and hopefully we will experience some crisp fall air. But, one thing on the horizon this year is Colorfest. Colofest is a three-decade long tradition for both the Mentone and the Lookout Mountain communities that feature talents of regional artists, craft makers and local musicians; all proudly presented by the Mentone Area Preservation Area (MAPA). The fun begins Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and ends Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brow Park.
This year’s Colorfest will offer both new and returning activities and entertainment, with the Kids Art Activity making its first appearance. This activity will serve as a way to allow elementary-aged children to “connect the community to the arts by providing an opportunity for young artists to promote and demonstrate their artistic abilities,” according to mapamentone.com. The art showcasing will feature art from local schools such as Fort Payne Middle and High Schools and Valley Head High School, but it also welcomes any art from the general public.
Colorfest is also the time to promote your business. That is why MAPA is hosting the “BeautiFALL Bizzness” contest. The contest will feature local businesses displaying their best fall decorations to usher in the “Colorfest spirit.”
Shuttle buses will be provided for transportation from the parking areas to the festival itself. Jessica Boman, festival organizer, said that considering Mentone is such a small town, parking would be difficult if it was not near the festival itself.
Boman said that COVID-19 restrictions will be in place throughout Colorfest. In order to be in compliance with the guidelines, she says that masks are required, and will be made available on the shuttle buses. “We’ve asked our vendors to wear masks, and [there will be] sanitizing stations throughout the festival,” Boman said. There will also be people who will be wiping and disinfecting tables around the eating and children’s areas.
Festivities are set to take place at Brow Park on N. Cool Street, and will include the Scarecrow Holler all weekend in the Brow Woods with a Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade starting at 1 p.m., on Oct. 17. The parade will feature dogs dressed in the most elaborate costumes, and parade them at the south end of the festival grounds. The costume contest will be judged based on originality, showmanship, humor and creativity. All proceeds will benefit the DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center. Registration is on-site and you must register before 12:45 p.m. at the MAPA booth located at the south end of the festival. The cost is a $1 donation. More information on pet entry and rules can be found at mapamentone.com or on the Friends of DeKalb-AL Animal Adoption Center Facebook page.
This year’s theme for Scarecrow Hollar will be “fairy tales and folk tales.” According to mapamentone.com, this will be where guests will be encouraged to stop to have your picture made with your favorite scarecrow. Scarecrow entries are open to the public, and can be entered at mapamentone.com. Scarecrow Hollar will happen in the woods across from the pavilions at Brow Park on N. Cool Street.
The following live musical performances and events for Oct. 16 are:
• 10 a.m.
- Stuart Douglas
• 11:15 a.m.
- Jess Goggans
• 1:45 p.m.
- Pixie & Jerry Bloom
• 3 p.m.
- The Locals
• 4:15 p.m.
- Tommy Shields
Live musical performances and costume contest winners shout outs on Oct. 17 are:
• 11:15 a.m.
- Dana Owens
• 12:15 p.m.
-Lisa Crow & James Roberts
• 1:30 p.m.
- Contest winners shout out
• 1:45 p.m.
- Logan Graves & Meg McGatha
• 3 p.m.
- Dusty Smith
Parking will be available only at designated lots for $5 per car, and the shuttle service will be free. No parking is allowed on Scenic Highway (County Road 89) or on Cutler Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.