Rainsville makes 26 arrests in first seven days of May

The Rainsville Police Department arrested 26 people in the first seven days of May. Chief Michael Edmondson released the arrests in hopes to reiterate that “drug possession will not be tolerated in the City of Rainsville”.
The following arrests were highlighted by the police department:
• Tony Sargent was arrested on May 5 for charges of Burglary 1st Degree and Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree. On April 15, an unknown individual broke into a residence on Woodridge Circle in Rainsville and Physically Assaulted the person living there. After an investigation into the break in warrants were issued for Tony Ray Sargent and he was arrested on May 5 at his residence on Woodridge Circle.
• On May 1, Darrell Davis, Marissa Davis-Monney and Charles Matchen were arrested on a search of their vehicle after a traffic stop in Rainsville. Davis was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Davis-Mooney was charged with three counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, one count of Promoting Prison Contraband (bringing drugs into the jail) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Matchen was charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence, two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance, and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
• On May 6, at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers from Rainsville Police Department served a search warrant at a residence on Sand Mountain Drive in Rainsville. Arrested at the residence were Kathy Chastain, Kendra Lynn and Nita Bowlen. All three were charged with four counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. This case is still being investigated and more charges are pending.
• Marcus Maddox was arrested on May 4 after a tip of him having warrants was called into the Rainsville Police Department. Once making contact with Maddox, he was found to be in possession of Spice. Maddox was charged with Drug Trafficking and arrested on warrants with the US Marshall Service.
