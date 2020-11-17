The City of Rainsville honored the nation’s men and women who answered the call of duty by serving in the United States military in wartime or peacetime, living or deceased this Veterans Day.
Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt, Veterans Board Chair Kayron Guffey and Councilman Arlan "Monk '' Blevins commemorated the special day by placing a wreath at the Veterans Memorial in the Rainsville City Park last week to honor those who have served their country.
Guffey said this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they chose not to host their annual Veterans Day Ceremony normally held at the Blue Star Memorial in the City Park; however, she and city officials still wanted to find a way to pay homage.
"Thank you all veterans for your service to our country," she said.
