Crossville teen killed in hit-and-run crash

A Crossville teen was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported a 14-year-old was fatally injured when a 2003 Honda CH-80 motorcycle they were operating was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle that left the scene. The incident occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m., according to ALEA Senior Trooper Justin O'Neal.
"The juvenile was pronounced decreased at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Alabama Highway 75 near the 68 mile marker, approximately three miles south of Geraldine," O'Neal said.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
If anyone has information regarding the unknown vehicle and/or incident, they should contact ALEA Troopers at 256-353-0631.
