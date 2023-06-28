Breaking ground for NACC Workforce Skills Center

RAINSVILLE – Northeast Alabama Community College officials are ready to break ground for NACC’s new Workforce Skills Center.
A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the building’s future site on campus, between the Industrial Systems Technology Center and the Tom Bevill Lyceum.
These special guests are expected to attend: Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth, Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter, Senator Steve Livingston, Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker, and others.
The public is invited to attend this special ceremony. A reception will be held in the Tom Bevill Lyceum immediately following the ceremony.
"We are extremely excited about this event," stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. "This is a 50,000 square feet 27 million dollar technology project that will upgrade the workforce and economy in North Alabama. We at Northeast offer many career tech programs now, but we will expand them and offer even more with this facility. I can't thank our Chancellor, Mr. Jimmy Baker, and our Legislators, particularly Speaker of the House of Representatives Nathaniel Ledbetter, Alabama State Senator Steve Livingston, and Representative Mike Kirkland for their support of the financing for this building. Speaker Ledbetter was involved from the very beginning! Come out and celebrate with us," Campbell concluded.
NACC’s workforce center plans include state-of-the-art laboratory space for programs centered on industrial systems maintenance, precision machining, design and 3D modeling, and building construction craft training. In addition, the center will have adaptable space flexible to interchange up to six programs as the local workforce needs.
In August of 2022, the college announced it had received a one-million-dollar appropriation from state legislatures for the construction of NACC’s new Workforce Development Center. The appropriation was secured by Senator Steve Livingston and was supported by Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter.
NACC would like to thank all involved in making this project a reality. "Thanks also to our ACCS Board of Trustees, especially Board Member Dus Rogers who represents our area," stated Campbell.
“The addition of the Workforce Development Center is a game changer for generations to come in our region,” said Dean of Workforce Development and Skills Training Kerry Wright. “The value this building brings to NACC far exceeds the cost of it. Countless individuals over the next 50 years and beyond will benefit from the expansion that is happening now, and lives will be changed because of it.
The space gained from this project will enable the College to expand the capacity of existing high demand workforce programs and continue its focus on developing new pathways that align with regional workforce needs.”
The NACC Workforce Development Center, along with other projects across all community colleges, were identified as a needed project by local communities through the ACCS ASPIRE 2030 initiative. The initiative launched in May 2020 as the ACCS’s strategic planning process for use of the PSCA funds for capital improvements.
Learn about NACC’s many Workforce Development opportunities at nacc.edu/opportunity.
