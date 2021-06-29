Crowds From all across DeKalb County and the surrounding areas gathered at the annual Rainsville Freedom Fest this past weekend, enjoying live musical performances, vendors and a wide variety of food selections.
Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said although the numbers are not set, Saturday's event saw the biggest crowd they’ve had in the last several years.
“We had great entertainment all day and a lot of good vendors,” he said.
Lingerfelt said this year's festivities were met with good weather, aside from a brief shower. However, the rain nor the hot temperatures deterred any festival-goers from enjoying the broad array of activities and entertainment.
Along with the festivities, an area was designated for kids of all ages to enjoy featuring various free rides, face painting and other activities.
“The kids had a ball,” said Lingerfelt. “They stayed over there, and it was all free thanks to sponsorship from the City of Rainsville and Farmers Telecommunications Cooperative (FTC).”
The evening festivities ended with the annual fireworks display following the performance of John Stone and The Trailer Park Allstars.
“I would like to say thank you to our local law enforcement, fire department, city employees, Sandy [Goff] and all the chamber members that helped bring this year's Freedom Fest together,” said Lingerfelt. “And a special thanks to all the people who came out to support.”
