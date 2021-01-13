Bull Bash returns to Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center

Professional Bull Riders are back in Rainsville for the annual PBR Bull Bash 2021 on January 15 and 16 at the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center.
Presented by Landers McLarty Ford of Fort Payne, the bull bash features top-notch riders, including Cody Nance of Paris, Tennessee and Cody Campbell of Summerville, Oregon, who will battle it out with some of Rickey West Bucking Bulls best four-legged athletes.
Gates open at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night, with the event commencing at 7:30 p.m. both nights.
PBR Bull Bash Organizer Rickey West said the event began in 2004 at his home in Fyffe before moving to the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center in 2011.
West said this year's event features 35 riders both nights of the event, including several top riders.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, West said there is a capacity limit and attendees are encouraged to pre-purchase their tickets to ensure attendance. Children five years and under get in free.
“We are limiting it to half capacity and that’s why we really encourage folks to buy their tickets on Eventtribe because we don’t want to turn anyone away at the door,” West said.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com by searching ‘PBR Bull Bash 2021.’
“We are abiding by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines,” said West. “We want people to come out and feel safe.”
The PBR Bull Bash event is the only PBR event in Alabama, drawing a crowd from all over the state and beyond. Annually the event sees many spectators.
For updates or information, visit PBR Rainsville Bull Bash 2021 on Facebook.
The Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center is located at 1571 McCurdy Avenue North Rainsville, AL.
