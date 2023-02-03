Jacksonville State University and the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce officially deepened their connection on Friday, signing paperwork to partner on a program that will give Chamber members a 20% scholarship on tuition when enrolling.
Chamber Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy introduced JSU President Dr. Don C. Killingsworth, Jr., who was joined by JSU Trustee Randy Owen, lead singer of the country music super group Alabama. Owen was also a key factor in the completion of JSU’s Little River Canyon Center, which houses the Little River Field School and the National Park Service.
Owen dropped out of high school in ninth grade, but he was convinced by the principal, Mary Ellis, of the junior high school where he was working as a summer caretaker to return even though he would be the oldest student in the class. After graduating, Owen earned a degree in English from JSU to compliment his natural songwriting talent, while pursing his music career on weekends and between classes.
“During spring break in March of 1973, I went to see two of my cousins in Myrtle Beach,” Owen said at a press conference Friday morning. “I returned and told the JSU president that I needed to graduate absentee because I was joining them playing with the band for tips. Luckily for me, he understood that I was a farm boy who wanted to do something special.”
Owen said the announced partnership makes his involvement with JSU feel even more special.
“I want to see kids today walk across that same stage to get a college diploma. I’m thankful to everyone here for understanding the importance of education,” Owen said.
Killingsworth said educators are “in the life-changing business” and help not only students but also their families and communities.
“A diploma does change your life and can never be taken from you once you earn it,” Killingsworth said. “It enhances your overall earning capacity over your lifetime. We want you to use us as a resource and help us to encourage more people to achieve certification. We represent 11 counties in our area. This can be a very enticing benefit for a member to join the Fort Payne Chamber, but it’s also an opportunity for us to introduce something new and reach anyone seeking to enhance their credentials, whatever those might be. I’m hoping some of your businesses are looking for their employees to get an additional credential.”
He said Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey tasked them with through the Success Plus Plan with increasing the state’s credentialed workforce with 500,000 highly-skilled Alabamians by 2025. Killingsworth said some companies could choose to match contributions to help offset costs to the employees themselves. Some companies can provide assistance through their tuition reimbursement policies.
“We are proud to help local companies and their employees to meet their educational aspirations. We had the largest enrollment in our history this past fall. We are growing and should eclipse that five-digit mark in enrollment in the next couple of years. We want you to be proud of your regional state institution in your backyard,” he said.
Located just over an hour away, JSU was founded in 1883 and has more than 70,000 alumni in 50 states and 136 countries. They offer 95 academic programs and concentrations, including bachelor's, master's, post-baccalaureate, doctoral and advanced certificate programs. More than 40 online programs are offered. JSU competes in 17 sports, and is a member of the ASUN Conference but will be moving to Conference USA beginning in the 2023-2024 academic year. In football, the Gamecocks compete in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). JSU has won six team national championships and two individual national championships, all-time.
“We already have a footprint in DeKalb County and there are things still to achieve up there on the mountain,” Killingsworth said.
McCurdy said JSU's Small Business Development Center provides, at no charge, free business counseling to Chamber members and potential entrepreneurs once a month. She shared her belief that the 20% discount may encourage more people to attend college who otherwise wouldn’t.
“We are excited for this partnership,” she said, noting that it will be promoted from a link on the Chamber’s website.
Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine said JSU is a “vital part of DeKalb County as well as the Chamber and City. I’m thrilled with the partnership at the Canyon Center.”
Killingsworth introduced JSU Vice President of Advancement and Enrollment Management Dr. Emly W. Messer, who offered some details about the program. When visiting https://www.jsu.edu/apply_now.html to apply for enrollment, to take advantage the applicant needs to check the box indicating they are “part of a business partnership” and scroll down to select Fort Payne.
Messer said the discount applies to “lifelong learners” as well as more traditional college students.
“Most undergraduate and graduate programs qualify, and new or current students can review the full details of the scholarship at www.jsu.edu/partnerships/fortpaynechamber,” Messer said. JSU will offer a self-paced try-it-free course online in the fall and spring semesters, with this to be announced soon.
