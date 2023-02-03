Jacksonville State University and the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce officially deepened their connection on Friday, signing paperwork to partner on a program that will give Chamber members a 20% scholarship on tuition when enrolling.

Chamber Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy introduced JSU President Dr. Don C. Killingsworth, Jr., who was joined by JSU Trustee Randy Owen, lead singer of the country music super group Alabama. Owen was also a key factor in the completion of JSU’s Little River Canyon Center, which houses the Little River Field School and the National Park Service.

