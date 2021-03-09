Hammondville to hold vote for ad valorem tax later this year

The residents of Hammondville will soon have the opportunity to vote on raising the town’s ad valorem tax.
In last Thursday’s meeting of the Hammondville Town Council, it was determined a public vote will be held later this year in the fall on whether or not to raise the tax from 5% to 7%.
Back in December, the council began discussions of changing the tax, citing it’s currently the lowest in the county and hadn’t been raised since 1985. Upon further research by the town clerk and attorney, it was discovered it had already been previously raised to 5% in 1997; however, it still sits as one of the lowest and if raised will match that of the Town of Mentone.
It is undetermined exactly when the vote will be held.
The council also discussed the possibility of starting a summer car show in the park to be an annual event and coincide with the fire department’s annual fundraiser and Antique Alley.
Town Clerk Kim Johnson and Councilwoman Felicia Harrison brought it to the council originally as an idea for a “spring fling” festival, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a summer event seemed more feasible. Johnson said it could be possible to fit 30 cars in the town park for a show.
“Antique Alley would bring more funds to the fire department,” Mayor pro tem Tammy Brown said. “People would stop to go to the car show, then you'd have food here [at the fire department].”
Each year, the Hammondville Volunteer Fire Department holds a BBQ fundraiser the same weekend as Antique Alley, the 502-mile roadside sale that follows along Alabama Highway 11, in mid-May.
The council voted to begin planning and to get “hard data and facts” on the logistics of holding an event in the park.
The council is also planning to place a plaque in the park in remembrance of Mayor Susan Akes, who passed away last August. The council approved to have a plaque made and it was suggested to place it with a planted tree in her honor. More information to come on the placement of the plaque.
In other business, the council:
• tabled the approval of the new zoning board members.
• agreed to have representation at this year’s Alabama League of Municipalities Convention held in Huntsville this May.
• agreed to look into the contract with the board of education concerning repairs to damaged concession stand doors at the baseball field.
• approved changes to the February minutes.
• approved to run the same Progress Special Section ad with The Times-Journal as last year.
• approved the financial statement for February.
• approved the purchase of blinds and/or curtains for Town Hall.
• approved to hire Jairo Castillo as a Hammondville police officer, beginning March 10, 2021. COVID-19 relief funds helped the town to reinstate its police department, which was disbanded in November 2020 due to a lack of funds.
• appointed Roy Stalvey as Seat #3 on the council after the resignation of Johnny Ferguson, Jr. in late January.
