NACC to host Alabama Ballet’s Romeo and Juliet in February

Northeast Alabama Community College is proud to be hosting the performance of Romeo + Juliet by the world renowned Alabama Ballet on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Tom Bevill Lyceum. This will be the 14th year the Alabama Ballet will be performing for Northeast.
“We always enjoy bringing the Alabama Ballet back to our area,” NACC President Dr. David Campbell said. “The Alabama Ballet is a highly accomplished and nationally recognized company and in addition to their skills and talents in dance, they will provide a spectacular show with their costumes, stage lighting and sound.”
The ballet is choreographed by Associate Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer of the Alabama Ballet Roger VanFleteren.
Romeo and Juliet is an all-time favorite classical ballet based on Shakespeare’s tragedy. The ballet is known for its breathless pas de deux, dramatic emotions and tragic tale.
Faithful to Shakespeare’s original text, the ballet follows the fate of the star-crossed lovers from their first meeting to their untimely, tragic deaths. The tale is full of secrets, passion and eternal love.
Romeo and Juliet is likely the world’s best-known love story, and the ballet version is set to Prokofiev’s dramatic score, widely recognized as a masterpiece of 20th century music.
Northeast worked with the Alabama Ballet to bring you this performance during a holiday celebrating romance and love. This performance is a perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
We urge you to purchase your tickets early. Tickets go on sale Dec. 6, and are $10.00 per person. Visit www.nacc.edu for a link to purchase with a credit card, or call Heather Rice at 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2301. You can also purchase tickets on campus in Room 145 in the Pendley Administration Building.
