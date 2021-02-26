Henagar Council votes to purchase movie screen for events in city park

The City of Henagar will soon be equipped to regularly host a movie night in the park.
At Monday night’s regular meeting, the Henagar City Council approved the purchase of a 21-foot inflatable movie screen and projector system that will be utilized to host events for the community.
The council members also voted to sell 2.11 acres of land to Rodney Hammonds since Hammonds will be selling three acres of land to an incoming retail business. The council also voted to surplus the City’s back-up garbage truck, which is not suited well for the narrow roads in Henagar.
In other business, the council:
• approved the minutes from Feb. 1 work session.
• approved the minutes from Feb. 1 council meeting.
• discussed replacing portions of the slides at the park.
• discussed erecting a pavilion on City property across from the Henagar park for Farmer’s Market vendors.
The city council meets every first and third Monday night at 6:00 p.m. unless otherwise notified.
