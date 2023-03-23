Alabama law enforcement prioritizing impaired driving and opioids

While the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will continue to focus on dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, following too closely and distracted driving, a top priority this year is impaired driving and the dangers of opioids.

March 20 marked the first official day of spring, meaning vacation and spring break travel plans are on the rise. While the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will continue to focus on dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, following too closely and distracted driving, a top priority this year is impaired driving and the dangers of opioids.

Director of ALEA's Department of Public Safety, Col. Jon Archer, said, “Driving while impaired by any substance, legal or illegal, puts all motorists on Alabama roadways at risk. While spring break, prom and other seasonal activities are around the corner, we encourage parents to take this opportunity to speak directly to their children about the dangers of opioids at parties or other social gatherings and have a real conversation about the dangers of driving while impaired. To the students, we ask that you please ‘think smart before you start this spring break’ and speak up if you see a friend or loved one preparing to drive impaired.”

