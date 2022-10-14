Medicare Open Enrollment begins Oct. 15. Consumers must enroll by Dec. 7 for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2023. During this time existing Medicare beneficiaries may change various aspects of their Medicare Advantage and Part D drug coverage. 

The Alabama Department of Senior Services (ADSS) is a cabinet-level state agency that administers programs for senior citizens, people with disabilities, and caregivers. ADSS and the Alabama State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) assist citizens with the open enrollment process.

