Knights of Columbus donate for ultrasound service

The Knights of Columbus of Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church made a large donation this week to the Women’s Care Center of Save-A-Life, DeKalb County.
The donation -- $14,125 from the local group, with a match from the Alabama State Council, will cover the cost of an ultrasound machine.
“This is blessed day,” center director Anita Johnson said. The ultrasound machine will be used only for viability scans, she said, for women who seek assistance at the center.
Along with Grand Knight Mark Sandoval and Rafael Milan from the local organization and Father Rick Chenault from Our Lady of the Valley, Danny Garcia and Joseph Flaherty III from the Alabama State Council came to the center to present the check.
“We are a pro-life ministry,” Johnson said, that does not offer, recomend or refer people for abortions.
“We want to walk with women through pregnancy,” she said, “and provide a comfortable sounding board for them so they can make better choices for themselves and their baby.”
She said all the centers services, including pregnancy testing, child birth and parenting classes, supplies for expectant mothers and their babies, and counseling for those who’ve experienced abortion, are free.
“The fight for life never stops,” Garcia said. “It’s a continuing battle, from the ‘womb to tomb.’”
Programs supported by the Knights of Columbus at the state level match local funds for the center to help women who are struggling after having children.
“When Roe vs. Wade was overturned,” Johnson said. “That’s when our real work began. We’ve always focused on the women and helping them.”
Sandoval said the center provides a safety net for mothers after childbirth.
Johnson said the center serves about 400 people a year. Last year, she said, only 70 of those were provided pregnancy tests. She said it’s expected that those numbers will increase post-COVID-19.
