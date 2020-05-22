A single vehicle crash at 4:35 p.m. Monday, May 18, has claimed the life of a Fyffe man. William Robert Floyd, 59, was killed when the Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving left the roadway and collided with a tree. Floyd was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on Jackson County 21, three miles north of Scottsboro. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
Fyffe man dies in motorcycle crash near Scottsboro
- Staff Reports news@times-journal.com
