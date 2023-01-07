Tickets now available for CAC Dinner Theatre performances Feb. 9-18

With the Christmas and New Year’s holidays passed, “play season” is underway at the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center ahead of the Eddie McPherson Memorial Dinner Theatre next month.
CAC Executive Director Elizabeth Wheatley said the cast is rehearsing, builders are constructing the set, reservation charts are prepared and she is waiting for the phone to ring to take ticket orders for the event.
The title of this year’s production is “The Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Johnathan Sayer and Henry Shields.
“This is yet another family friendly comedy that will have you laughing from start to finish,” Wheatley said. Originally premiering in 2012, the play has remained a persistent favorite of the London theatre scene.
Amber McPherson is directing once again. One especially challenging aspect of the production is the fact that a plethora of disasters befall the cast during the performance of a fictional murder mystery play. Wheatley said the set is essentially one of the characters in the play.
The event dates are Feb. 9-11, 13 and 16- 18, at Fort Payne First United Methodist Church’s Christian Life Center at 206 Grand Avenue NW in Fort Payne. Doors will open at 6:05 p.m., they serve dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the play begins at 7:30 p.m. Contact the CAC at (256) 997-9700 to reserve tickets.
Rehearsals are underway inside the Fort Payne Opera House with the set to be re-assembled inside the Christian Life Center once dress rehearsals start.
For 29 years, the dinner theatre has served as the main fund-raiser for the Children’s Advocacy Center, which provides a non-threatening environment for at-risk children to meet with McPherson, a specially trained interviewer, in order to gather specific forensic details about cases of sexual abuse and severe physical abuse upon referral from the Department of Human Resources and law enforcement. The CAC also offers support to non-offending caregivers of alleged child abuse victims so they can meet their needs during a traumatic experience.
The CAC’s therapists partner with local schools to offer children individual therapy sessions. To learn more, visit https://dekalbcac.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.