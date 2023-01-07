Tickets now available for CAC Dinner Theatre performances Feb. 9-18

Performers rehearse a scene from this year's Eddie McPherson Memorial Dinner Theatre presentation. Amber McPherson returns as director of "The Play That Goes Wrong." Rehearsals began this week at the Fort Payne Opera House. The set will be moved to the Fort Payne First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center for opening night on Feb. 9.

 Steven Stiefel

With the Christmas and New Year’s holidays passed, “play season” is underway at the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center ahead of the Eddie McPherson Memorial Dinner Theatre next month.

CAC Executive Director Elizabeth Wheatley said the cast is rehearsing, builders are constructing the set, reservation charts are prepared and she is waiting for the phone to ring to take ticket orders for the event.

