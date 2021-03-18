Little River Canyon National Preserve is excited to announce that free ranger-led hikes and programs will be offered on Fridays and Saturdays this month. Park rangers are presenting programs on the natural and cultural resources of the park at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. CST on scheduled days. Participants on the ranger-led hike need to bring water and sturdy, closed-toed shoes.
Matt Switzer is the park ranger and public information officer at Little River Canyon National Preserve. “After the cold of winter, we're excited to be offering ranger-led programs and hikes again this spring! With visitors out and about, it's a great time to meet with park rangers, learn about the park during a talk or a hike,” he said.
Reservations are not required, and the programs will be weather-dependent.
Schedule of Programs and Hikes
• Friday, March 19 @ 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Carnivorous Plants (talk) – 30 minutes
– Beautiful and deadly, carnivorous plants use clever tricks to lure bugs to their doom! Learn the hows and whys of these amazing plants that bite back and discover the incredible diversity of carnivorous plants found in Alabama, including the endangered Green Pitcher Plant protected at Little River Canyon National Preserve. - Meet at the Little River Falls parking area off AL Highway 35
• Saturday, March 20 @ 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Reading Tree Rings (talk) – 30 minutes
– Have you ever seen the rings inside a tree once it has been cut down? Those rings are history books that nature has provided us to learn about the natural world around us over time. Learn how to read them with rangers. - Meet at Little River Falls parking area off AL Highway 35
• Friday, March 26 @ 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Cherokee Women & Nancy Ward (talk) – 30 minutes
– Women played important roles in Cherokee society. They were the heads of their family groups, council leaders, and negotiators. Learn about the life of an influential Cherokee woman named Nancy Ward and the role she played in the American Revolution and the advancement of the Cherokee people. – Meet at Little River Falls parking area off AL Highway 35
• Saturday, March 27 @ 2 p.m.
Little Falls Trail (1.5-mile moderate hike) – 1 hour
– Take a hike with a ranger along the rim and down to the river and learn more about the park around you. Participants on the ranger-led hike need to bring water and sturdy, closed-toed shoes. - Meet at the information board at the Little River Falls parking area off AL Highway 35
“We plan to continue the ranger talks and hikes in April on Saturdays and Sundays, and hope to see and talk with our wonderful park visitors,” said Switzer.
For more information, please contact Park Ranger/Public Information Officer Matt Switzer at 256-845-9605.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.