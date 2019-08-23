The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce will hold an Opportunity Zone Meeting on Thursday, Aug. 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the DeKalb Theatre.
Buried in the tax reform bill that was signed into law in 2017 is a new place-based economic development program that could eventually lead to billions in investment in certain designated communities. The program offers a series of tax incentives to investors who deploy capital gains into "Opportunity Zones" - certain historically low-income Census designated by Governor Ivey in March of 2018.
Alex Flachsbart, founder of Opportunity Alabama (www.opportunityalabama.com), the first statewide nonprofit educational organization around Opportunity Zones in the country, will explain the incentives that comprise this new program and how investors can receive them. He will then explore how the tool may be used to finance active businesses and real estate investment in these Opportunity Zones - and how that investment might benefit developers, business owners, and local communities.
For more information email info@fortpaynechamber.com or call 256.845.2741.
