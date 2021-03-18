On Thursday, March 11, a deputy with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office spotted a BMW with no tag. When the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver accelerated in efforts to evade the deputy. Before the driver of the vehicle pulled over, he and the passenger began throwing items out of the windows. DeKalb County narcotics agents and several DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies responded to assist the deputy in recovering a 9mm handgun, two pounds of synthetic marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from the side of the road and in the vehicle. Marc Anthony Gregory, 35, of Fort Payne, was charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Persons Forbidden to Possess Pistol, Attempt to Elude, Criminal Littering, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Reckless Endangerment. Anabel Craig, 19, of Fort Payne, was charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Attempt to Elude and Criminal Littering.
“I want to thank the DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies and the DeKalb County narcotics agents for all your hard work and dedication,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “We are proud to get this poison off of our streets and away from our children. Sometimes this can be a thankless job, but just knowing that you have potentially kept even one child away from this poison, makes it all worth it. God bless.”
