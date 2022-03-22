McClung state's top computer science teacher

Jamie McClung started the robotics program at Fort Payne Middle School almost eight years ago. Flash forward to today and Fort Payne City Schools STEAM Robotics now has a giant presence throughout the school system.
McClung will be given the Dr. Albert Lily Memorial Award which is Alabama’s highest award in K-12 computer science. This award is given to one teacher each year who has done the most in their career to promote K-12 computer science.
The award ceremony will be held at the University of Alabama on April 30.
Brian Jett, superintendent of FPCS, said “I want to thank Jamie McClung for his hard work and dedication in the field of computer science. He is well deserving of the award. Jamie has spearheaded our computer science and robotics initiatives for our school system. I look forward to seeing our next steps in computer science as it advances over the next few years.”
McClung created the Gigawatts robotic team eight years ago while at Fort Payne Middle School. Now, the Gigawatts have moved to Fort Payne High School with McClung still coaching and even has some of its original team members from eight years ago.
Two students that are team members of the Gigawatts were awarded the National Center for Women and Information Technology (NCWIT) Award for Aspirations in Computing (AiC).
Fort Payne High School students Laurel Shugart and Jordan Binkley were awarded the NCWIT Award for Aspirations in Computing based off their aptitude and aspirations in technology and computing, leadership ability, academic history, and plans for post-secondary education.
“I am so proud of these young women and all the hard work they’ve put in, they deserve it more than anything,” McClung said.
A former student of Fort Payne and member of the Gigawatts, Kaleigh Jones, will also be awarded an honorable mention from NCWIT alongside former teammates Shugart and Binkley.
“I want to congratulate Jordan Binkley and Laurel Shugart for being chosen to be Alabama winners for the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT) Award for Aspirations. It is a great accomplishment for our school system to continue to provide programs like robotics and computer science that generate students that can compete on the state and national level each year. Congratulations to both of these young ladies,” said Jett.
On March 5 McClung and the Fort Payne City (FPCS) Schools STEAM Robotics hosted students, parents and teachers when they held a dual robotics competition for the first time at Fort Payne High School.
This event had 42 different teams present from around the nation. While competing, Fort Payne Middle School’s STEAM sixth grade Ultimate Current robotics team broke a school record by coming in third in the state robot game.
Also, on the FPCS STEAM Robotics team is the rookie team from Little Ridge Intermediate School. The fifth-grade team, Fast Photons, were awarded with an overall win of third place in the state.
McClung’s first team, the Gigawatts, hosted the event and are preparing for the New Orleans Bayou Regional tournament that will be held during spring break. This will be the first time in two years that the Gigawatts will be able to compete in person.
