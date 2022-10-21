Hammondville residents turned out this week for a zoning board of adjustments meeting to express concern over a duplex completed by Nathan Owen despite the town prohibiting such developments since 1983. 

After talking to Owen and answering questions from several citizens, the Zoning Board said it would recommend giving him a variance to be able to rent the duplex in the town limits. The town council ultimately ratifies or rejects the board’s recommendations. 

