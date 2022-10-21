Hammondville residents turned out this week for a zoning board of adjustments meeting to express concern over a duplex completed by Nathan Owen despite the town prohibiting such developments since 1983.
After talking to Owen and answering questions from several citizens, the Zoning Board said it would recommend giving him a variance to be able to rent the duplex in the town limits. The town council ultimately ratifies or rejects the board’s recommendations.
There really wasn’t much choice because families had already moved into his duplex.
It was determined that Owen had properly filled out paperwork with the town and disclosed his intent up front, but no one with the town apparently followed through and said anything to him about duplexes not being allowed.
Attorney Jeff McCurdy did most of the speaking and explained that the town can’t control who Owen rents to. He said the number of people living in a duplex is determined by the health department according to how many toilets there are per dwelling.
He offered reassurances that one variance for Owen does not represent a precedent written in stone” that would open the door for more multi-family dwellings that might lower property values or disturb the tranquility of the rural community. If Owen sells the duplex, any new owner would be required to seek a separate variance.
Mayor Gene Clecker was not at the meeting, appearing instead at a county board of education meeting.
Cleckler became a target of some criticism and conspiracy theories unrelated to the issue at hand. He was sworn in as mayor in July after the previous mayor resigned.
McCurdy said part of the problem in this case was a lack of citizen participation in local government and the town’s lack of a police officer who would normally bring attention to such matters.
He encouraged those attending to come to town council meetings, run for elected office and stay informed about what’s happening in ways other than reacting to gossip spread on Facebook.
