PBR Bull Bash 2022 returns next week

The 2022 Professional Bull Riders Bull Bash returns to the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center on January 14 and 15.
Presented by Landers McLarty Ford of Fort Payne, the bull bash welcomes top-notch Touring Pro Division riders who battle it out with some of Rickey West Bucking Bulls' best four-legged athletes.
PBR Bull Bash Organizer Rickey West said, for the first time, the event will feature freestyle bullfighting brought to you by Bud Light and the Ultimate Bullfighters.
"Friday night, we will have six freestyle bullfighters. Each one of them will compete against a bull for 60 seconds," he said. "The top two or three will return Saturday night to face another bull and they'll crown a champion."
Gates open at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, with the event starting at 7:30 p.m. both nights.
West said "folks will enjoy” the new aspect. Also, new this year, "Elite VIP" seating will be available.
"We got with a rental company and have some nice fancy bleachers coming in that's going to be put on the arena floor to offer VIP seating," said West. "It gets people up close and personal."
Advance General Admission Tickets are $20, Elite VIP Tickets are $45, and both can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com by searching "PBR Bull Bash 2021." (Taxes and fees are not included)
General Admission Tickets purchased at the door will be $25, and children ages five and under get in free.
Elite VIP Tickets are only available on Eventbrite. They offer event admission, premium arena floor seating, along with a behind-the-scenes tour with some of the top bull riders in the Tour Pro Division, PBR Stock Contractor Rickey West and funny man Brinson Harris.
Tickets are good for one-night admission only and are non-refundable unless the event is canceled.
West said from its humble beginnings at his home in Fyffe to relocating at the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center in 2011, bringing an event of this extent to Rainsville is possible due to the support of its fans.
"Most of the events of this magnitude are held in bigger cities like Birmingham or Huntsville just because of the sponsorship base," he said. "There's not a lot of businesses here to help support this event, so if it wasn't for the fans coming out, we couldn't do it."
The PBR Bull Bash event is the only PBR event in Alabama, drawing a crowd from all over the state and beyond.
West said they are blessed to continue bringing the event to the area and hope people come out to enjoy its new features.
"The size of this event and what it cost to bring it here is unreal, but as long as the fans keep packing it every night, we'll continue to do it," he said.
For updates or information, visit PBR Rainsville Bull Bash 2022 on Facebook.
The Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center is located at 1571 McCurdy Avenue North Rainsville, AL.
